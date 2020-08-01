Hope Harbor in Grand Island and two other nonprofits are the recipients of donations totaling more than $10,000 from AEP Renewables.
AEP Renewables is a subsidiary of American Electric Power and operates the Prairie Hills Wind project, which is under development in Custer County. When completed, the wind power project will produce 208 megawatts of renewable energy.
AEP Renewables donated $2,500 to Hope Harbor to assist in the nonprofit’s COVID-19 response.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities, we’re proud to lend a hand to local nonprofits as they work diligently to serve those struggling, and we thank them for their efforts to support our neighbors in need during this difficult time,” said Greg Hall, president of AEP Renewables.
Hope Harbor provides safe shelter and community assistance to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
AEP Renewables also donated $2,500 to Healing Hearts and Families in Broken Bow to assist in the nonprofit’s COVID-19 response.
The organization provides a 24-hour crisis line, safe shelters, legal protection orders, counseling, financial services and educational programs for adults and children.
AEP Renewables also donated $5,000 to the Custer County Foundation in Broken Bow.
Custer County Foundation raises money to meet the needs of Custer County residents and has a broad reach that includes health, civic, cultural, welfare, education and disaster situations.
AEP Renewables sells renewable energy through long-term contracts with utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities and corporate customers. For more information, visit www.aeprenewables.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.