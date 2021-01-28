Hope Harbor holding virtual fundraiser Saturday night

Even though it’s virtual, this year’s Hope Harbor fundraiser still will serve up hope.

People who take part in Saturday night’s “Serving Up Hope” will be able to bid on a black Labrador puppy, a dinner at the home of Kim and Tom Dinsdale and a private concert with Rascal Martinez.

Participants also may buy a chance to win a $5,000 lottery.

The ninth annual Serving Up Hope fundraiser will be online this year for the first time.

Unlike previous years, local chefs will not compete, making dishes using a certain ingredient.

But this year’s event will have a signature ingredient. The theme of the event is “Say ‘Cheese’ for Hope!”

The party will be streamed through Qtego. In order to take part, visit hopeharborgi.org/servinguphope.

Hope Harbor says participants’ attire is up to them, “from elegant to easy-going, from fashion forward to fuzzy slippers.”

After working from home all year, some people are looking forward to dressing up, said Hope Harbor Executive Director Liz Mayfield.