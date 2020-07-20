Hope Harbor wants to help those financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through its assistance program.
Liz Mayfield, executive director of Hope Harbor, said her organization has offered assistance to families affected by COVID-19 “for a few weeks.”
She said, thanks to grants from First National Bank and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Hope Harbor is able to offer a range of assistance.
“Our housing assistance program focuses on those who need rent assistance — whether that be rental arrears or the current month’s rent — utility assistance or utility arrears,” Mayfield said. “Additionally, we can help with things like security deposits and first month’s rent.”
She added Hope Harbor is working to secure funding to provide mortgage assistance as well.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Mayfield said the organization wants to ensure those affected financially stay housed, as it is better to have fewer people in its shelter to ensure it stays “at a healthy rate” and that its population is not overwhelmed.
“We know that in our system with communal living, becoming overwhelmed puts people at higher risk of COVID,” she said. “So, if we can have people stay housed if they are in housing now and rental aversion is the only thing keeping them from being homeless, we want to try to help out with that.”
Those needing financial assistance can pick up an application at the Hope Harbor service center, 615 W. First St. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Mayfield said the application asks questions such as how an individual or family has been affected by COVID-19 and whether their income has been reduced due to testing positive for the coronavirus.
“We are just looking at what the impact has been so we have a better understanding. That then helps us know which funding source we will use,” she said. “It is a simple, one-page questionnaire in regards to the COVID piece. Then, we share their situation with staff members so we get an idea of how we can help.”
Mayfield said any individual who has questions about their qualifications may call Hope Harbor at 308-385-5190 and a staff member will assess their situation and tell them if they need to come into the service center to fill out an application for assistance.
Once an individual or family completes the application, Mayfield said Hope Harbor tries to respond to the request within one business day.
“We are trying to let people know right away how we are able to assist and with what dollar amount so they can plan accordingly,” she said. “Then, we will work with the landlords and utility companies to get payments arranged to get going on that. We are trying to do a pretty quick turnaround because we understand that this is pretty significant to people.”
Mayfield said during the last few weeks, Hope Harbor has gotten “more and more calls” about COVID-19 assistance. She said it is “very rewarding” to help someone who may otherwise need to enter its transitional shelter without rent assistance.
Hope Harbor hopes to continue to offer assistance to families affected by COVID-19 “for a while through the COVID crisis,” Mayfield said.
“We understand, too, that there is a delay,” she said. “So if you are sick or you miss work, you may not feel that impact for a few months and you might be able to get by. We are able to provide that longer term assistance, which is definitely going to be needed. If there has been anybody — an individual or a family — that has had their ability to earn money affected by COVID, we definitely want them to come by to fill out an application.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.