Hope Harbor receives two grants for property acquisition project

Grand Island’s Hope Harbor homeless shelter has received two grants for its planned property acquisition project.

Hope Harbor is pursuing four houses on two lots, with two houses on First Street and two on Elm Street. On the same block are Hope Harbor’s offices and its shelter.

The nonprofit plans to purchase and demolish the houses and create 12 units of long-term transitional housing. Hope Harbor is in negotiations with the owner to purchase the property.

For the effort, Hope Harbor is receiving grants from Community Redevelopment Authority and a Community Development Block Grant. At Wednesday’s CRA meeting, Hope Harbor was awarded $50,000.

The funds will not be awarded until the nonprofit closes on the property, explained Planning Director Chad Nabity to CRA board members. The condition is similar to a grant previously awarded to Grand Island Habitat for Humanity for a house on St. Paul Road they had torn down and were not planning to rebuild on immediately, but in the future.

“We did put a lien on the property to say, ‘If you rebuild, we’ll forgive our lien,’” said Nabity. “‘If you flip, we want our money back,’ basically.”

The grant meets the mission of the CRA, to “eliminate and reduce blighted and substandard conditions,” said Nabity.

“A vacant property there that’s well maintained by Hope Harbor for the next five years would not be remiss,” he said.

Hope Harbor was also awarded $195,000 in CDGB funds, via U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development. The funds were awarded at the June 21 meeting of the CDBG entitlement stakeholders group, which is responsible for allocating the funds.

The award is subject to the nonprofit closing on the property by Dec. 31 or within 45 days of HUD’s approval.

Hope Harbor assists individuals and families that are experiencing homelessness.

There is a need for an expansion of its services, as determined by a five-year plan completed in 2021, said Executive Director Liz Mayfield at May’s stakeholder group meeting.

“We have individuals in our community who are chronically homeless and in our shelter continually,” she said. “Those individuals will really never enter into the private market.”

Hope Harbor has been serving Grand Island since 1994, beginning as a hotel voucher program, and has “experienced significant growth” in the 28 years since, according to the grant request submitted to CRA.

Its three main programs include: emergency and transitional shelter, community assistance and housing assistance.

In 2021, the shelter has helped 326 clients with emergency shelter, 232 clients with transitional shelter, and provided 2,847 food pantry boxes.

Mayfield explained to stakeholders in May that Hope Harbor offers services only to women and families, which can include men, but not to individual men.

“We don’t duplicate services with Salvation Army or Crossroads,” she said. “They don’t serve any families. They only serve single males. We serve essentially everyone else. We have men living in our shelter all the time, but they’re part of a two-parent family, a single dad with kids, or a married couple.”

She added, “Single women can come, but not single men.”

For more information about Hope Harbor programs and services, visit www.hopeharborgi.org.