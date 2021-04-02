Hope Harbor scavenger hunt set for April 23

Hope Harbor will host its fourth annual scavenger hunt and its second “on the road” edition of the game on April 23.

Described as a “fun adventure fundraiser for all ages,” the event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

“From the comfort of your car, your team will be hunting throughout Grand Island for locations based on clues provided through the GooseChase app. At some check-in locations, teams will need to complete tasks,” according to the news release.

The event is called “Hunting for Hope.” Teams with the three fastest times will win cash prizes of $500, $250 and $100.

Preregistration fees are $25 per person, or $50 for a team of two, $75 for a team of three and $100 for a team of four. Preregistration is open until 5 p.m. April 21. For registrations after April 21, including at the event, teams will be charged an additional $25 per team regardless of team size. To register visit http://www.hopeharborgi.org/huntingforhope.

“If speed or cracking clues isn’t in the cards for you, there are creative ways to win prizes. Hope Harbor is also rewarding prizes for Best Team Name, Best Team Costume, Best Decorated Car, Best Team Video and Best Team Photo,” according to the news release.