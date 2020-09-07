Hoping to give voice to one’s generation

I have never before considered the title of the column I write. Although I knew it was titled ‘Youth Voice,’ I never really understood what that title meant for my writing. Sure, it insinuated that I was a young person explaining what was happening inside my mind and giving a voice to my thoughts. It has only been lately that I realized this could mean something much deeper.
As I considered what to write about this week, I scanned through some old articles and considered what I had written. I realized that all the articles were not expressing just my thoughts and opinions; they were idealistically describing how I hoped other people would be able to consider situations. Holding nonpartisan beliefs, morphing to a positive mindset, becoming indifferent to differences and a slew of other articles gave voices to the thoughts inside my head about how I could help other people through what I had experienced.
Reading deeper into my articles, I realized there was more to it than just my own thoughts. I was hoping that I could give a voice to my generation. I was hoping that I could use a collection of written words to voice what I hope my generation can be described as: a group of nonpartisan people actively combatting the problems they face in the world.
I hope that the next voices are nonpartisan. Through the article I wrote about weighing every side of every issue before making every decision, I expressed my hope that our generation could become more than the partisan issues that have drawn jagged lines through the fabric of our American identity.
I hope that the next voices are grateful. By writing articles to my dad, mom, teachers and veterans, I showed my hope that our generation can thank every person who was able to build up our present in order for us to have a successful future.
I hope that the next voices are positive. Even through the initial months of COVID-19, I tried my best to stay positive, writing articles about focusing on simplicity. As humans, we can easily fall into the routine of pessimism, but I hope that the next voices of my generation are able to drag us out of the negativity we have so easily fallen into and pose a more optimistic tone.
I hope that the next voices are fearless. Everyday, we face the paralzying feeling of fear; it is reasonable, understandable, and justified. However, it should never have the power to control our generation or to instill a fear that paralyzes our actions and prevents us from achieving success.
I hope that the next voices are able to make mistakes and learn from them. My generation, as young as we are, is easily able to make mistakes. However, if we are able to build upon those mistakes, our generation will be able to accomplish successes. If we build off the past and shape the future, I know that my generation will be able to make those who come before and after us proud of who we become.
I hope that my generation is able to value the importance of education. When I wrote an article about how much my generation should value education, I was hoping that the next voices would strive to learn. I was hoping that we would value the education system, work to improve it and focus on educating ourselves before we speak.
My words have always been meant to build up my generation and give us a voice that we feel proud to raise. Throughout the past year of writing, I have been able to reflect the voices that I hope my generation is able to raise. I am proud of who my generation is and who we can become, and I hope that we are able to make every subsequent generation proud of the world we will build for them with our actions and with our voices.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.
