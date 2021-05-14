Horizon blight study no longer includes Gosda subdivision

“The study has been reconfigured and does meet the statutory requirements for declaration of the area as blight and substandard,” Planning Director Chad Nabity explained.

According to a report from Marvin Planning Consultants, the study area qualifies as “blighted” as 100% of the structures were deemed in normal condition or worse and are more than 40 years old, and the area is missing curb and gutter, is missing sidewalks and has rural drainage.

Zach Butz, an attorney representing Horizon, told council the blight study was reconsidered after receiving feedback from the community.

Property owners at the site have been made aware of the blight study, Butz said.

“The finish line is something everyone we talked to tended to agree with and be in approval of for the city of Grand Island,” Butz said. “It was just the specifics of what was being brought into the blight study.”

TIF support for projects could become more common, Nabity said at Wednesday’s Community Redevelopment Authority meeting.