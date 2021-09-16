Hornady awarded $425,000 in LB840 funds for expansion

Hornady Manufacturing has been awarded $425,000 in LB840 funds from the city of Grand Island.
Hornady applied for the funds in August.
Dave Taylor, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. president, detailed Hornady’s coming expansion efforts at Tuesday’s Grand Island City Council meeting.
Expansion will take place at Hornady’s main facility at 3625 Old Potash Highway.
The manufacturer of bullets and ammunition has two other locations, a west plant at 8350 W. Old Potash and a facility at Alda.
A new 50,000-square-foot building will be constructed at the main Grand Island site.
With the expansion, Hornady plans to add 51 new full-time employees through 2023, with an average pay of $19.33 per hour.
This will increase the employee count in Grand Island to more than 900, Taylor noted.
“These are the primary jobs they’re going to create, and they’re good wealth-creating jobs,” he said. “There’s going to be over $2 million generated in salaries by these 51 jobs. The ancillary jobs that are going to come as a result of these jobs ... that’s going to be $2.7 million.”
The 51 new jobs are expected to create 69 ancillary jobs, Taylor said.
LB840 (Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act), the primary incentive offered by GIAEDC, is a cash payment made directly to a company based on job creation and employee training needs.
The funds, from sales tax dollars, can be used for three different paths: job creation, job training and infrastructure funds for that business.
From the funds, $26,666 will be used in 2021 for job training; $185,666 will be used in 2022 for job training, job creation and infrastructure; $146,668 will be used in 2023 for job training and job creation; and $66,000 will be used in 2024 for job creation.
“No funds will be distributed until a workforce audit is completed, and it will happen on the anniversary of the date of the contract when it is signed, when it’s approved,” Taylor said.
To qualify for LB840 funds, a company must fall into one of seven categories.
Hornady qualifies under four, Taylor said — manufacturer of articles of commerce; processing, storage, transport or sale of goods or commodities that are sold or traded in interstate commerce; sale of services in interstate commerce; and, headquarter facilities relating to eligible activities.
The other three categories are conduct of research and development; telecommunication activities; and end destination tourism-related activities.