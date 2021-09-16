Hornady awarded $425,000 in LB840 funds for expansion

LB840 (Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act), the primary incentive offered by GIAEDC, is a cash payment made directly to a company based on job creation and employee training needs.

The funds, from sales tax dollars, can be used for three different paths: job creation, job training and infrastructure funds for that business.

From the funds, $26,666 will be used in 2021 for job training; $185,666 will be used in 2022 for job training, job creation and infrastructure; $146,668 will be used in 2023 for job training and job creation; and $66,000 will be used in 2024 for job creation.

“No funds will be distributed until a workforce audit is completed, and it will happen on the anniversary of the date of the contract when it is signed, when it’s approved,” Taylor said.

To qualify for LB840 funds, a company must fall into one of seven categories.

Hornady qualifies under four, Taylor said — manufacturer of articles of commerce; processing, storage, transport or sale of goods or commodities that are sold or traded in interstate commerce; sale of services in interstate commerce; and, headquarter facilities relating to eligible activities.