Hornady easement expansion project gets OK from Grand Island City Council

A utility easement was approved Tuesday for Hornady Family Limited Partnership by Grand Island City Council.
The easement, for Hornady’s location at 3625 W. Old Potash Highway, is for access “to install, upgrade, maintain and repair power appurtenances, including lines and transformers,” per a memo to the council members.
Hornady Manufacturing is preparing to expand their manufacturing plant at the location.
A new 50,000-square-foot building will be constructed at the main Grand Island site, the company announced in September.
As part of the expansion, the city will need to install an additional transformer to upgrade its existing electrical service, City Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger explained.
The easement will allow the utilities department to access, operate and maintain the electrical infrastructure at this location.
A utility easement also was approved for Automotive Specialties Sales & Service at 3957 Silver Road, off South North Road.
The company requested a new electrical service for a new building located at the site.
The city will need to install a new transformer and 300 linear feet of wiring to accommodate the new electrical service.
Acquisition of the easements cost each entity $1.
Public hearings were held for both items. There were no comments from the public or from the city council members.
In other business:
Grand Island City Council Tuesday also amended City Code Chapters 18 and 26, relative to mechanical and plumbing regulations.
The 2018 edition of the Uniform Plumbing and Uniform Mechanical Codes were adopted by the city to provide minimum standards for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare in regard to installations and facilities.
The ordinance will amend the city code to provide continuing education for mechanical licenses and define the scope of services for mechanical and plumbing licenses, Building Department Director Craig Lewis said.
City Council in November 2020 approved continuing education for plumbing licenses.
This amendment will require continuing education for mechanical licenses, Lewis noted.
“Last year about this time we came forward and requested an amended to Chapter 26 to allow for continuing education for plumbing contractors,” Lewis said.
The ordinance defines “master mechanical fitter” (18-45.1), “journeyman mechanical fitter” (18-45.2), and “apprentice mechanical fitter” (18-45.3).
“Master Plumber” (26-44.1) is amended to further define necessary qualifications.
The change also adds “continuing education requirements” (18-48.1) and “instruction hours defined” (18-48.2), including principle instruction hours and code instruction hours.
This modifies the scope of services to allow plumbers to continue to provide services on boilers, refrigeration and hydronics as defined in the mechanical code, Lewis said.
“Because of the way the codes are changed through the years ... plumbing codes have changed and now we have mechanical codes as well as plumbing codes,” Lewis said. “This just helps you find that and allows plumbers to continue to work on boilers and those types of things as they have in the past.”
The modifications have been approved and are endorsed by the Grand Island Plumbing Board and the Mechanical Board, Lewis noted.