Hornady easement expansion project gets OK from Grand Island City Council

A utility easement was approved Tuesday for Hornady Family Limited Partnership by Grand Island City Council.

The easement, for Hornady’s location at 3625 W. Old Potash Highway, is for access “to install, upgrade, maintain and repair power appurtenances, including lines and transformers,” per a memo to the council members.

Hornady Manufacturing is preparing to expand their manufacturing plant at the location.

A new 50,000-square-foot building will be constructed at the main Grand Island site, the company announced in September.

As part of the expansion, the city will need to install an additional transformer to upgrade its existing electrical service, City Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger explained.

The easement will allow the utilities department to access, operate and maintain the electrical infrastructure at this location.

A utility easement also was approved for Automotive Specialties Sales & Service at 3957 Silver Road, off South North Road.

The company requested a new electrical service for a new building located at the site.