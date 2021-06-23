Hornady gives $2 bills to employees as part of bonus

Hornady, one of Grand Island’s leading employers, hosted their annual Employee Appreciation Day last week.

According to Hornady Manufacturing, the company handed out 40,000 $2 bills to its employees as part of the company’s annual bonus day. The employees are encouraged to spend this money locally.

Not only does this help support the local economy, but it also helps show the community the impact Hornady has in this area.

Fiscal year 2020 was a record year for Hornady, which called for record bonuses and profit-sharing for its employees. The profit-sharing portion is a direct deposit into employee 401(k) accounts, while the bonuses are distributed through a check.

The 2020 bonus and profit-sharing combined total equaled 50% of employees’ previous fiscal year wages for all eligible workers. Furthermore, Hornady paid a bonus to all regular and agency employees (who weren’t otherwise eligible due to hire date), even if they started the day of the celebration.

Hornady officials say it takes pride in being a premier employer in the region.

For more information about the company, visit hornady.com/corporate/employment/.

Founded in 1949, Hornady Manufacturing Co. is a family-owned business headquartered in Grand Island. It is a world leader in bullet, ammunition, reloading tool, accessory and security product design and manufacturing.