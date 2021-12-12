Hornady honored for wastewater treatment system

Hornady is now treating twice as much water as what was being produced a year ago, and can accommodate any future growth, Powell said.

“The expansion that’s happening at this Grand Island plant will not affect the capacity we have here,” she said. “We can probably run twice as much as we are today, and still be just fine with the system we have in place.”

It was a challenge to develop this new filter system, Powell said.

“Traditionally, you have wastewater that has plenty of solids, but in the case of the copper rinses and lead bullet rinses, there wasn’t just enough solids and any other traditional system we would have to add a lot of polymer and chemical just to try to get a plate press, or any other traditional technology, to work,” she explained.

It took nearly a full year to find a system that could filter both solids, and still meet the permit limits in place for a facility such as Hornady, Powell said.

Powell called it a “great accomplishment” for Hornady to receive the recognition.