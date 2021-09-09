Hornady Manufacturing planning to expand facility starting this year

“We are adding employees, whether it’s here or our west plant or our Alda plant, basically we’re hiring every day,” Hornady said. “This expansion, per se, just makes us able to have a place for people to be able to work.”

The first phase of construction will be a new parking lot space, Hornady said.

The expanded facility will cover the area of the existing parking lot.

“They’re planning on getting that going in September,” he said. “Certainly, no later than the early part of October.”

The prospect of expansion is an exciting one.

“It gets your juices flowing,” Hornady said, “figuring out what you’re going to and how you’re going to do it.”

Dave Taylor, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. director, applauded the planned expansion.

“We’re very excited that they’ve chosen to continue their growth in Grand Island,” Taylor said. “We understand that Hornady and many manufacturers have options of where they would like to expand their businesses, and Hornady has continued to choose Grand Island.”

With any growth and expansion comes greater benefits for the Grand Island area.

“It brings potential new jobs to town, so there will be more disposable income for employees to use in and around the area,” Taylor said. “As the workforce changes and growth comes to town, technologies will be much more in demand. And it will potentially create other positions. We refer to them as ‘ancillary jobs.’”

