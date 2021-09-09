Hornady Manufacturing planning to expand facility starting this year

Hornady Manufacturing is planning to expand its Grand Island facility.
More space is needed for the company’s ammunition manufacturing operations, President Steve Hornady told The Independent.
Work will begin in late September or early October on a new parking lot, followed by work on an expanded manufacturing wing at the company’s site on Old Potash Highway.
More space is needed, Hornady said.
“Our manufacturing operations, internally, just got too crowded, and we did not have the room we need to be able to supply the raw materials to the machinery in an efficient, effective manner,” he said. “It just got obvious we have to give ourselves some more square footage.”
Space is critical to their efforts.
“When you get too tight in a manufacturing operation you lose efficiency,” Hornady said. “You can’t move material around the factory safely, and you can’t move it around efficiently. So we just need to give ourselves some breathing room.”
Hornady has planned an increase of roughly “20% of our square footage.”
“We’re adding on a parcel that will increase our space here by roughly a third,” he said.
With the added space, there could be an increase in employees.
“We are adding employees, whether it’s here or our west plant or our Alda plant, basically we’re hiring every day,” Hornady said. “This expansion, per se, just makes us able to have a place for people to be able to work.”
The first phase of construction will be a new parking lot space, Hornady said.
The expanded facility will cover the area of the existing parking lot.
“They’re planning on getting that going in September,” he said. “Certainly, no later than the early part of October.”
The prospect of expansion is an exciting one.
“It gets your juices flowing,” Hornady said, “figuring out what you’re going to and how you’re going to do it.”
Dave Taylor, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. director, applauded the planned expansion.
“We’re very excited that they’ve chosen to continue their growth in Grand Island,” Taylor said. “We understand that Hornady and many manufacturers have options of where they would like to expand their businesses, and Hornady has continued to choose Grand Island.”
With any growth and expansion comes greater benefits for the Grand Island area.
“It brings potential new jobs to town, so there will be more disposable income for employees to use in and around the area,” Taylor said. “As the workforce changes and growth comes to town, technologies will be much more in demand. And it will potentially create other positions. We refer to them as ‘ancillary jobs.’”