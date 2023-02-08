Steve and Jason Hornady of Grand Island will be the featured speakers at the SCI Platte River Chapter's 2023 convention Feb. 17 and 18 in Kearney.

The Hornadys will speak at the convention banquet on Feb. 18, which will be followed by a live auction of North American and international hunts, firearms, optics, fine art and other items. All events will be held in the Younes Conference Center South in Kearney.

“The annual convention is our primary fund-raiser for the Platte River Chapter. These funds support our education, conservation and advocacy programs,” said chapter President Shane Westcott of Holdrege.

“SCI – formerly ‘Safari Club International’ – emphasizes wildlife conservation and public education about the importance of hunting while also defending our right to hunt,” Westcott said. “We represent hunters of all kinds and encourage them to join us.”

Hornady Manufacturing sponsors a program on the Sportsman Channel called “Dark and Dangerous."

“Dark and Dangerous” follows hunters as they seek out Africa’s most dangerous game, such as leopards, Cape Buffalo, crocodiles and other species. Steve is president of Hornady Manufacturing, where Jason is vice president. Both will share their hunting adventures.

Chapter members volunteer at outdoor- and hunting-related events and in 2022 they renovated the Sensory Safari Trailer, a joint project with the Pierson Wildlife Museum in Neligh. The chapter also makes financial contributions to hunting, outdoor and conservation projects.

The convention includes a wild game Feed on Feb. 17, seminars on hunting in the United Kingdom and other topics on Saturday, and an exhibitor trade show, social hour and raffles both days. The convention’s online silent auction is now open for bidding and concludes on Feb. 18.

Westcott emphasized that children are welcome at the convention.

“They’re the future of hunting and we want them to know they are part of the hunting community,” he said.

Menus include kid-friendly fare and free youth raffles for a Nebraska lifetime hunting and fishing permit and other items. A hospitality room on Saturday offers a place to hang out.

Convention tickets are limited and are available online. Platte River Chapter of SCI has convention information and links to register for the convention and silent auction, view live auction items, and make room reservations at Kearney’s Fairfield Inn.