Horner: Years in service gave him structure, camaraderie

He said he has learned to look at life in a positive light.

“I’ve learned to look at things and said, ‘You know what I can do better at this and I have the tool set to go do that.’”

He said he uses those skills to help and teach others.

“Throughout the years, it has really taught me to reflect and find where I can better myself and help those who I am in charge of and responsible for.”

Horner appreciates what he got out of the service, but he really loves helping others who are serving or have served.

His current unit in Elkhorn has 23 people on the roll. “Those are the people I am responsible for. I have to be the best I can possibly be in order to be good for them,” he said.

Horner has worked for CCC for 25 years and has held his current position for a couple of months.

He has spent the past 20 years doing information technology for the college and said his current role is a much better fit.

“There isn’t much passion in the IT field,” Horner quipped. “Every time the phone rings, it’s something bad. It’s nice to switch gears into something I am very passionate about.”