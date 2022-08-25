Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event

The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, Saturday and Sunday, at this year’s Fair.

“We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture," said Bill Ogg, Nebraska State Fair Executive Director. "Many people were looking forward to seeing this unique and wild entertainment.”

The event is being cancelled due to illnesses among the competing teams.

“Due to illness we are unable to field enough teams for high-quality performances at the Fair," said Horse Nations Indian Relay Chairman Calvin Ghost Bear. "We felt it was in the best interest of our teams, staff and the Nebraska State Fair to cancel the racing this weekend.”

All ticket buyers for the Horse Nations Indian Relay event at Nebraska State Fair will receive a refund for the full purchase of their tickets. Credit card purchases will be refunded to the card where the purchase was made. Cash buyers will need to bring their tickets to the place of purchase for a refund. Refunds normally appear in credit accounts within 5-7 business days.

The Nebraska State Fair kicks off its 153rd year Friday in Grand Island. Gates open at 10 a.m. The Fair continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.