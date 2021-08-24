Horse owned by Aurora veterinarian is having a good year

He is a part-owner of Aurora Veterinary Clinic. He is one of four vets at the clinic.

A practicing vet since 1973, he came to Aurora in 1979. Before the move to Aurora, he worked in Colorado.

Smith grew up on a farm near Phillips. He went to high school for three years in Phillips, and graduated from Aurora High School in 1967.

As a veterinarian, “I do a lot of horse work,” he said. In addition to working with cattle, the practice sees a lot of small animals.

Smith has been around horses since he was very young. Those were working horses. He didn’t show them.

He likes watching horses even when he doesn’t have an entry in the race.

“I just enjoy watching them run, watching them compete,” said Smith, who has done a lot of work with trainer Marvin Johnson.

He’s not at Fonner Park every day of the racing meet. But he’s there when he can be.

His wife, Jayne, is also involved in the horse business.

Jazzy Times, 8, has had success in the past. The horse has $496,154 in career earnings.