Horse owned by Aurora veterinarian is having a good year

AURORA — Dr. Dennis Smith keeps a couple of old mares on his property. But he owns another horse that moves pretty well.
The Aurora veterinarian is the owner of Jazzy Times, which finished first June 23 in the $100,000 Dark Star Turf Sprint Stakes at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minn.
Smith wasn’t on hand to see the win. But he watched it on TV, cheering Jazzy Times to victory. The horse was ridden by Chad Lindsay and is trained by David Van Winkle.
On May 27, Jazzy Times took second at another Canterbury race — the Honor the Hero Stakes.
On Aug. 11, the horse came in third at the William Garrett Stakes at the Indiana Grand Race Course in Shelbyville, Ind.
Smith, 72, has owned Jazzy Times since last summer. He claimed the horse in Indiana.
Owning thoroughbreds is the only thing he does for fun. He doesn’t hunt, fish or golf.
“I don’t have any other hobbies. That’s it,” said Smith, who has owned racehorses since 2000.
During the Fonner Park meet this year, Smith had five horses. He’s now down to one and a third.
The three he sold weren’t producing on the track.
“You get beat by 15 lengths every time out, it’s time to go do something else,” Smith said.
He is a part-owner of Aurora Veterinary Clinic. He is one of four vets at the clinic.
A practicing vet since 1973, he came to Aurora in 1979. Before the move to Aurora, he worked in Colorado.
Smith grew up on a farm near Phillips. He went to high school for three years in Phillips, and graduated from Aurora High School in 1967.
As a veterinarian, “I do a lot of horse work,” he said. In addition to working with cattle, the practice sees a lot of small animals.
Smith has been around horses since he was very young. Those were working horses. He didn’t show them.
He likes watching horses even when he doesn’t have an entry in the race.
“I just enjoy watching them run, watching them compete,” said Smith, who has done a lot of work with trainer Marvin Johnson.
He’s not at Fonner Park every day of the racing meet. But he’s there when he can be.
His wife, Jayne, is also involved in the horse business.
Jazzy Times, 8, has had success in the past. The horse has $496,154 in career earnings.
Years ago, Smith had an interest in a horse that won a claiming crown at Canterbury. But he was one of seven owners, so he didn’t see much of the winnings.
The winning horse gets 60% of the purse.
But owning a thoroughbred is not a profitable business, Smith said, likening the hobby to fishing or boating.
“You’d better enjoy it,” he said, because “it’s not a money maker.”
Before he got into the racing business, he owned riding horses.
One of the mares Smith has on his property — the first horse he claimed — is 25 years old. The other one is 24. He calls them “pasture ornaments.”
When he first became a vet, a horse was doing pretty well making it to age 20. “But nowadays we’re getting some 30-year-olds,” he said.
Improvements have been made in nutrition and the way horses are cared for, Smith said.
He will continue in the thoroughbred business “for as long as I can afford it,” he said.