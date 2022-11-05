Horse partially owned by Grand Island man runs today in Breeders' Cup

Horse racing enthusiasts have two reasons to pull for Law Professor, one of the horses running today in the Breeders’ Cup in Lexington, Kentucky.

Jeff “Whitey” Richardson is buying a keg of beer for everyone who watches the race at Grand Island’s Finish Line. Richardson has partial ownership in the horse, which will compete in the Dirt Mile race at Lexington’s Keeneland race track.

The Dirt Mile race begins at 12:10 p.m. The Dirt Mile contest, which has a $1 million purse, is one of nine races being run today at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, which are described as Thoroughbred racing’s most prestigious two-day global event.

Law Professor, a 4-year-old gelding, has won races at California’s Santa Anita and Del Mar tracks and Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Ky.

Richardson has owned a piece of Law Professor since the horse was born. “He’s always shown a lot of talent, is training really good and we feel like the race is wide open,” Richardson wrote in a text to the Independent.

“I think he will run his race,” Richardson wrote, adding that he’s “just hoping for a good trip and some racing luck.”

Law Professor is primarily owned by Twin Creeks Racing Stables, a racing partnership managed by Randy Gullatt and Steve Davison.

Law Professor was foaled March 13, 2018, and was bred in Kentucky.

The horse’s trainer is Rob Atras, a native of Canada who’s now based in New York. The jockey is Jose Ortiz.

A former Major League baseball player, Richardson owns Whitey’s and Balz in Grand Island.

He is also the president of Fonner Park’s Board of Directors.