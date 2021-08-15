HORTICULTURE & PEST MANAGEMENT

These wasps are very docile and often will just fly around you or act like they are coming after you. When a person walks by a cicada killer, the wasp may become disoriented. It will circle around the person as a way to reestablish its position, they not attacking. While they are a wasp, they rarely sting unless severely provoked.

While control is rarely needed, there are some things you can do to ease your mind. Cultural methods can be used to detour these wasps from making their nests in particular locations. Since they make their burrows in out of the way places, take steps to encourage dense lawns or place extra mulch around the flowerbeds and around shrubs to cover bare soils.

Insecticidal control can be used if the nests do become a problem. Use an insecticide labeled for use on wasps and be sure to read and follow the label instruction. Take caution when applying insecticides to wasp burrows. Apply products in the cooler parts of the day, either early morning or later in the evening, when the insects will be in their burrow and not as aggressive.

Home invaders