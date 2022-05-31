Hospice nurse brings comfort to those near the end of their lives

Hospice nurse, Donna Melnick, is making a difference in the lives of others.

She is a member the Tabitha Hospice Care team, a group of health professionals who focus on end-of-life care for their patients. As a hospice nurse, her job is to keep patients comfortable; she doesn’t provide treatments that extend their lives.

Melnick has been a hospice nurse for more than four years. Before taking on that role, she worked as an obstetrical nurse helping patients who were trying to become pregnant. Obstetrical nurses also help women who are pregnant, or have recently delivered a baby.

“It’s kind of the polar opposite,” Melnick said in comparing the two jobs.

She recalled when her mother was in hospice care.

“But, you know, when, what I had gone through with my mom, I kind of had a sense of it,” Melnick said. “I was ready for a change. I liked the company, believed in their values and felt like I could do some good here.”

Steven Melnick said his wife is a “dedicated mother and wife, but her work is where she blossoms.”

He said Donna is “always there for patients even if they have a question in the middle of the night. She helps families with the littlest thing. She is a great leader. She is willing to help other nurses coach and teach. I am very proud of her and love her dearly.”

Donna said whatever specialty of nursing a person enters, “You have to love and you have to keep your passion.”

When Melnick became a hospice nurse, she said, “I felt that it was the right time for me.”

She said becoming a hospice nurse allowed her to take a different look at the profession.

“Every day is rewarding because of the people I care for,” she said. “I get to come into their lives. Some for days, and some for years. That’s the rewarding part.”

It’s also a challenging job.

“You’re dealing with death,” she said. “It’s our job to make their transition comfortable. But, sometimes, it gets very emotional. You have to kind of step back a little bit, but it’s a needed thing.”

Melnick said that usually as a nurse, “We’re always looking towards making people better.”

But being a hospice nurse is about caring for someone who will die soon.

“We’re going to make you comfortable,” Melnick said. “Sometimes people do get better because you give them a little extra care.”

And providing hospice care during the pandemic brought more challenges to her job.

“We didn’t get to stay home at all,” Melnick said. “It was not easy for any of us.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.