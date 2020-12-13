Hospice provider keeps families connected

St. Croix Hospice in Grand Island is using electronic devices to connect loved ones with people whose lives are coming to an end.

St. Croix provides services to hospice patients, who may be in a long-term care facility, assisted living or in their homes.

Since the spring, the hospice organization has used Google Duo, Facetime and Zoom to allow family members, some of whom are far away, to communicate with patients.

But the video chats and phone calls have been used more during the pandemic. On Dec. 1, St. Croix formalized the program, which is called the InTouch Family Connection Program.

The effort also brings people together in-person. St. Croix helps provide personal protective equipment to families who are allowed to visit facilities to see the hospice patient.

St. Croix cares for the patients in conjunction with family members and the long-term care facility, assuming the person is no longer at home.

Patients do not stay at St. Croix Hospice. In addition to nurses and health care providers, the hospice organization furnishes social workers and chaplains.

