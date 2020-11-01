Hospital leaders say facility will add value to the community of Grand Island

The opening of the Grand Island Regional Medical Center is the fulfillment of a six-year dream by a group of local physicians and once again makes Grand Island a two-hospital town.
The new hospital, which is at the intersection of Highways 281 and 34, is a $115 million project. The four-story building totals 174,000 square feet.
The 67-bed facility has more than 80 doctor-investors. Partners are Bryan Health and Mary Lanning Healthcare.
The Regional Medical Center is now open for Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska patients.
As of Nov. 15, the hospital will be open to “all the United Health Care plans that are covered in this market, along with Midlands Choice,” says Larry Speicher, the medical center’s chief executive officer. Some Medicaid agreements still have to be finalized, Speicher said.
An important step came this summer. “We received our Medicare certification, allowing us to see Medicare patients, Aug. 1,” Speicher said.
Dr. Tom Werner, one of the hospital’s board members, said doctors are “really excited to get this up and going.”
Things have fallen nicely into place, he said. “Personally, I just think this has all turned out way better than I ever imagined.”
A group of about 15 local physicians started talking about building the medical center in 2014, Werner said.
The physicians started moving ahead with the project in 2015 and 2016, meeting with consultants and development companies.
Chief began working with the doctors about four years ago, says Roger Bullington, president of Chief Development and Chief Construction.
The doctors involved ”wanted to have local control of our medical care,” Werner said. “This gives us the ability to do that.”
The medical center is overseen by an 11-person board, which includes five Grand Island physicians. The board also consists of two representatives of Bryan Health, one from Mary Lanning and three community trustees.
Mary Lanning and Bryan have contributed money and expertise to the project, Werner said. Both have experience at starting 501(3)(c) organizations such as the Regional Medical Center.
But those two companies have not been intrusive, said Tiffani Arndt, the Regional Medical Center’s chief nursing officer.
Mary Lanning and Bryan encouraged the medical center “to be very much our own entity,” Werner said. They provided insight into “how to make this the right kind of place” for this community, Werner said.
The board structure ensures “a lot of local community input,” Werner said.
Decisions will be made locally. “So we’ll be able to control our own destiny, if you will,” Werner said. “So I think it’s good for the community in that way.”
No matter what business you’re in, Werner believes that competition is good. It’s beneficial to have a couple of sources of any product or service, he said. “And I think medical care would fall right into that.”
Having two medical centers in the community “will make both of our hospitals stronger and better, just with the competition and so forth,” Werner said.
The medical center also provides great economic development for the city, he said. It will employ a lot of people and “hopefully enhance the lives of people in town.”
Grand Island Regional Medical Center wants to capture patients who currently go somewhere else for health care, Speicher said. Giving people a choice and “another option in the marketplace” will lesson the outmigration, he said.
The medical center leaders want to “grow the health care pie for services in Grand Island,” Speicher said. “We think that’s good for Grand Island.”
“I think it’s kind of exciting development for the whole city,” Werner said of the project.
Chief is the owner and developer of the Prairie Commons development, which totals 108 acres. The medical center occupies 23 of those acres.
Chief turned over the keys to hospital officials the first week of January.
On Nov. 15, the hospital will have around 170 employees, Speicher said.
