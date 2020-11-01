Hospital leaders say facility will add value to the community of Grand Island

The board structure ensures “a lot of local community input,” Werner said.

Decisions will be made locally. “So we’ll be able to control our own destiny, if you will,” Werner said. “So I think it’s good for the community in that way.”

No matter what business you’re in, Werner believes that competition is good. It’s beneficial to have a couple of sources of any product or service, he said. “And I think medical care would fall right into that.”

Having two medical centers in the community “will make both of our hospitals stronger and better, just with the competition and so forth,” Werner said.

The medical center also provides great economic development for the city, he said. It will employ a lot of people and “hopefully enhance the lives of people in town.”

Grand Island Regional Medical Center wants to capture patients who currently go somewhere else for health care, Speicher said. Giving people a choice and “another option in the marketplace” will lesson the outmigration, he said.

The medical center leaders want to “grow the health care pie for services in Grand Island,” Speicher said. “We think that’s good for Grand Island.”