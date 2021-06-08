Hot and dry conditions could be the norm for June

June is turning out, so far, to be a hot and dry month.
So far this month Grand Island’s average daily temperature has been running 3.5 degrees above the 30-year average, and there has been no precipitation.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, it is likely that above-normal temperatures will continue at least until the end of June — and possibly even into July.
They also reported that, overall, this month probably will be drier than normal, though typical chances of summer showers and thunderstorms will continue to be in the forecast, as this week’s forecast shows.
The central part of Nebraska had been suffering from drought conditions, but a wet start for 2021, with more than 15 inches of precipitation (more than 5 inches above the 30-year average) since January helping to alleviate drought conditions. But recent weather patterns have been dry.
Drought continues to grip a large part of the country, with more than 87% of the western states in moderate to exceptional drought conditions.
This week’s forecast
In Grand Island, temperatures will be in the 90s again today and Wednesday, though there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday the area will see hot weather, with a high near 95. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night.
Friday will be a little cooler with a high near 85 and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The weekend will heat up again, with a high near 88 on Saturday and 91 on Sunday.
Now that planting season has wrapped up for most crops, it will be a challenging growing season if hot and dry conditions continue to prevail.
Crop report
For the week ending Sunday, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reports for Nebraska that corn condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 13% fair, 60% good and 24% excellent. Corn emerged was 95%, near the 94% last year and ahead of the five-year average of 89%.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 11% fair, 66% good and 20% excellent. Soybeans planted was 98%, equal to last year and ahead of the 90% average. Emerged was 84%, near the 83% last year and ahead of the 70% average.
Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 32% fair, 46% good and 10% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 79%, ahead of the 63% last year and near the 77% average.
Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 13% fair, 78% good and 8% excellent. Sorghum planted was 73%, behind the 91% last year and near the 77% average.
Oats condition rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 36% fair, 48% good and 7% excellent. Oats headed was 54%, well ahead of the 34% last year and the average of 41% .