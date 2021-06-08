Hot and dry conditions could be the norm for June

June is turning out, so far, to be a hot and dry month.

So far this month Grand Island’s average daily temperature has been running 3.5 degrees above the 30-year average, and there has been no precipitation.

According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, it is likely that above-normal temperatures will continue at least until the end of June — and possibly even into July.

They also reported that, overall, this month probably will be drier than normal, though typical chances of summer showers and thunderstorms will continue to be in the forecast, as this week’s forecast shows.

The central part of Nebraska had been suffering from drought conditions, but a wet start for 2021, with more than 15 inches of precipitation (more than 5 inches above the 30-year average) since January helping to alleviate drought conditions. But recent weather patterns have been dry.

Drought continues to grip a large part of the country, with more than 87% of the western states in moderate to exceptional drought conditions.

This week’s forecast

In Grand Island, temperatures will be in the 90s again today and Wednesday, though there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Wednesday.