Hot dog petition positive change we need

Where do I sign?
For the most part, I’m happy to ignore online petitions.
Rarely do they have a chance to really make a change, and usually they are about some niche topic that really won’t affect anyone’s life.
But that has all changed, thanks to our neighbors to the north.
Heinz Ketchup Canada started an online petition to make hot dogs and buns come in equal packs.
This is change I can believe in.
The company produced a video lamenting the fact that hot dogs often come in packs of 10 while hot dog buns regularly come in packs of eight.
I’m not sure who is doubling up hot dogs in two buns per pack, but I’m guessing your doctor will not approve.
Getting bun-sized hot dogs or other variations that come in eight can solve the issue. But that leads me onto the complaint of why all hot dogs aren’t “bun-sized?”
I don’t recall ever eating a hot dog or sandwich (let’s not go down the haunting discussion about whether a hot dog is a sandwich) and thinking, “Gee, I wish there was more bread in the bread-to-non-bread ratio of that food item.
“We’ve seen our fans through social media express their outrage about the bun-to-hot-dog ratio issue for years, and we know there must be a better way. We believe that the time for change is now and we are hopeful,” Kraft Heinz Company branding executive Daniel Gotlib said in a statement. “As the iconic condiment that has been making hot dogs complete for over 150 years, we saw an opportunity to champion this issue on behalf of hot dog lovers across North America and help show manufacturers why they need to put an end to unequal packs.”
The petition on change.org was quickly approaching its goal of 25,000 signatures as the weekend approached.
I’m hoping that this petition does lead to meaningful change, and it could be just the start.
I want socks to be sold in “pairs” of three. That way, when that one is inevitably eaten by the dryer, you still have a set of two.
Some might think that is odd, but that is no stranger than some of the other petitions that organizers have felt the need to put online during the past decade.
How about one that demanded that Head & Shoulders create a body wash called Knees & Toes?
While that would be nice, some people are hoping to ignite changes that would drastically alter our country.
If you think that 50 stars on the flag are one too many, then you might have been one of those who signed a petition to merge South and North Dakota into MegaKota.
Although the organizer did also post: “Then maybe Puerto Rico can be a state and we won’t have to change our flag.”
They thought of everything. Why hasn’t this happened? I’m sure the MegaKota Department of Tourism would be kept busy.
More than 5,000 signed a petition to tell Ronald McDonald it’s time to retire. Somehow Burger King escaped this scrutiny even though he is even creepier than a clown.
A petition that successfully met its signature goals wanted to secure resources and funding then begin construction of a Death Star by 2016.
That petition even got a response from the Obama administration back when politicians were allowed to have a little bit of fun.
“Why would we spend countless taxpayer dollars on a Death Star with a fundamental flaw that can be exploited by a one-man starship?” and “the Administration does not support blowing up planets,” were officially issued sentences from our nation’s White House.
No word yet on the Biden administration’s stance on the hot dog petition, but I’ll assume this may be one of the few issues left that can generate bipartisan support in the United States of America, a lack of MegaKota notwithstanding.
