Hot dog petition positive change we need

Where do I sign?

For the most part, I’m happy to ignore online petitions.

Rarely do they have a chance to really make a change, and usually they are about some niche topic that really won’t affect anyone’s life.

But that has all changed, thanks to our neighbors to the north.

Heinz Ketchup Canada started an online petition to make hot dogs and buns come in equal packs.

This is change I can believe in.

The company produced a video lamenting the fact that hot dogs often come in packs of 10 while hot dog buns regularly come in packs of eight.

I’m not sure who is doubling up hot dogs in two buns per pack, but I’m guessing your doctor will not approve.

Getting bun-sized hot dogs or other variations that come in eight can solve the issue. But that leads me onto the complaint of why all hot dogs aren’t “bun-sized?”

I don’t recall ever eating a hot dog or sandwich (let’s not go down the haunting discussion about whether a hot dog is a sandwich) and thinking, “Gee, I wish there was more bread in the bread-to-non-bread ratio of that food item.