Hot, hot and more hot this week in Grand Island

Dangerously high temperatures are expected this week as an ongoing heat wave persists without much relief.

Temperatures neared the century mark across the state Monday and high daytime temperatures will continue through the week. Daytime highs will continue between 95 and 100 or even higher.

The National Weather Service in Hastings forecast a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night as a cool front passes through the area, finally providing some relief from the excessive heat on Friday when daytime highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s high is forecast to be in the upper 80s with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday night. But the temperature will return to the 90s on Sunday.

Extreme heat is dangerous to both man and beast, according to health experts:

n Older people can have a tough time dealing with heat and humidity. The temperature inside or outside does not have to reach 100 to put them at risk for a heat-related illness. Headache, confusion, dizziness or nausea could be a sign of a heat-related illness.

n Extreme heat also can make children sick in many ways, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat stroke.