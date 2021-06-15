Hot, hot and more hot this week in Grand Island

Dangerously high temperatures are expected this week as an ongoing heat wave persists without much relief.
Temperatures neared the century mark across the state Monday and high daytime temperatures will continue through the week. Daytime highs will continue between 95 and 100 or even higher.
The National Weather Service in Hastings forecast a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night as a cool front passes through the area, finally providing some relief from the excessive heat on Friday when daytime highs will be in the upper 80s.
Saturday’s high is forecast to be in the upper 80s with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday night. But the temperature will return to the 90s on Sunday.
Extreme heat is dangerous to both man and beast, according to health experts:
n Older people can have a tough time dealing with heat and humidity. The temperature inside or outside does not have to reach 100 to put them at risk for a heat-related illness. Headache, confusion, dizziness or nausea could be a sign of a heat-related illness.
n Extreme heat also can make children sick in many ways, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat stroke.
n With the construction industry hard at work this summer, workers who are exposed to extreme heat or working in hot environments may be at risk of heat stress. Exposure to extreme heat can result in occupational illnesses and injuries. Heat stress can result in heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps or heat rashes. Heat can increase the risk of injuries in workers as well, as it may cause sweaty palms, fogged-up safety glasses and dizziness.
n Animals are at particular risk for heat stroke if they are very old, very young, overweight, not conditioned to prolonged exercise or have heart or respiratory disease. Some breeds of dogs, such as boxers, pugs, shih tzus and other dogs and cats with short muzzles, will have a harder time breathing in extreme heat.
Heat safety tips
To stay safe in the summer heat, health experts say:
n Stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking water steadily; don’t wait until you’re thirsty.
n Avoid caffeine and alcohol, which cause the loss of water more rapidly.
n Take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors in an air conditioned space.
n Wear loose-fitting, light-colored and lightweight clothes.
n Check on friends and neighbors.
n Minimize use of heat-generating appliances such as stoves and ovens.
n Do not exercise outdoors. If you must exercise outdoors, only exercise in the early morning hours, before 8 a.m.
n Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
n Check the local news and other outlets for important safety information.
As of Monday, the average daily temperatures for June in Grand Island has been 75.3 degrees, with a daytime average of 89.2 degrees and a nighttime average of 61.3 degrees.
During the last 20 years in Grand Island, the average daily temperature during June has been 72.8 degrees. The highest daily average temperatures during that 20-year span from 2000 to 2020 came last year when the daily average temperature was 77.6 degrees — 6 degrees above the 30-year average. Daytime highs last June averaged 90 degrees, with the nighttime low average at 65.
June 2020 was 2.48 inches below the 30-year precipitation average. While there were no 100 degree days, 16 days during the month had temperatures above 90 degrees.
Normally, temperatures in early June average about 84 degrees. The record high for June 14 was set in 1952 when the temperature reached a high of 103.
National forecast hot, too
According to the weather service, temperatures will remain above normal this week, with mainly dry conditions and sunny skies, as strong high pressure settles in over the Central Plains. A strong upper-level ridge across western and central parts of the U.S. will sustain a heat wave for the majority of the western U.S. during the next several days. Temperatures well into the 110s to lower 120s are forecast for the Desert Southwest.
Meanwhile over Montana, high temperatures will be well into the 100s and as much as 30 degrees above average. Dozens (possibly hundreds) of daily record high maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be set over the next few days in California, the Intermountain West, Desert Southwest, Rockies and High Plains.
Nearly half of the U.S. is in drought and conditions are expected to grow worse, NOAA says. After good winter and spring moisture took much of central Nebraska out of drought, drought conditions are now creeping back up.
While farmers and ranches work hard to protect their cattle from the heat, much of the cropland in Hall County is irrigated and that will provide a needed source of moisture for crops. More than 90% of Hall County’s crop land is irrigated.
Crop report
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that, statewide, topsoil moisture supplies rated 6% very short, 27% short, 65% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7% very short, 31% short, 61% adequate and 1% surplus.
Corn condition, statewide, rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 13% fair, 62% good and 22% excellent.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 10% fair, 67% good and 20% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 91%, near the 93% last year, but ahead of the 85% for the five-year average.
Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 31% fair, 48% good and 10% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 93%, ahead of the 82% last year and the 88% average.
Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 19% fair, 70% good and 10% excellent. Sorghum planted was 87%, behind the 96% last year, but near the 90% average. Headed was 1%, equal to last year.