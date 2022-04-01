Hours set as Stolley Park train opens Saturday

The Stolley Park Railroad opens for the season on Saturday.

Riders can take two trips around Stolley Park on central Nebraska’s only garden-scale railroad. The Sweet Tooth Shop will be open and offering a range of concession items and train souvenirs.

A visit to the Stolley Railroad is a great way celebrate a child’s birthday, company picnic or group outings.

Spring hours, through May 26 (weather permitting): 1-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Summer hours, May 27 through Aug. 7: 1-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

End-of-summer hours, Aug. 13 through Sept. 25: 1-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Some special holiday hours may be scheduled throughout the season.

Tickets are $3 per rider with children 3 and younger riding for free with a paying adult. Punch cards are $20 for 10 rides, $50 for 25 rides and $75 for 50 rides.

For more information, call 308-389-0290.