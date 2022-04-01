 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hours set as Stolley Park train opens Saturday

  • 0
Stolley Park Railroad train

March 2019.

 Independent file

The Stolley Park Railroad opens for the season on Saturday.

Riders can take two trips around Stolley Park on central Nebraska’s only garden-scale railroad. The Sweet Tooth Shop will be open and offering a range of concession items and train souvenirs.

A visit to the Stolley Railroad is a great way celebrate a child’s birthday, company picnic or group outings.

Spring hours, through May 26 (weather permitting): 1-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Summer hours, May 27 through Aug. 7: 1-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

End-of-summer hours, Aug. 13 through Sept. 25: 1-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Some special holiday hours may be scheduled throughout the season.

Tickets are $3 per rider with children 3 and younger riding for free with a paying adult. Punch cards are $20 for 10 rides, $50 for 25 rides and $75 for 50 rides.

People are also reading…

For more information, call 308-389-0290.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

President Zelenskyy accuses two top security officials of being 'traitors,' strips them of titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts