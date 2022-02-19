House building up in Grand Island in 2021, along with cost of ownership

The lack of housing in Grand Island and rural Nebraska predates the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the state’s economy improves, the lacking of housing, the housing problem only manifests itself even more.
A recent story in the Omaha World-Herald reported that the housing crunch is preventing businesses from filling jobs they need to help grow their businesses and the state’s rural economy.
The same is true in Grand Island.
Statewide, according to the World-Herald story, “From 2010 to 2019, only 46,096 homes were built in the state — less than half the number build in decade prior.”
Some of the drawbacks facing building new houses in Grand Island and elsewhere across the state have been the lack of available contractors, subcontractors and laborers, along with the high cost and availability of building supplies.
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce recently reported that in December 2021, eight single family dwellings, valued at $2.195 million and 90 multi-family dwelling, valued at $16.2 million were under construction. For 2021, 251 single family and multi-family dwellings were constructed in Grand Island for a value of $45.765 million.
When it comes to commercial construction, in December 2021, there was one project under construction valued at $407,200. In 2021, 20 commercial construction were underway for a value of $41.047 million.
In 2000, during the height of the pandemic, there were 197 single family and multi-family dwellings constructed for a value of $30.699 million. There were eight commercial construction projects, valued at $36.033 million.
While Grand Island is making progress in building new houses, the cost of those houses has skyrocketed, but were heavily in demand.
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce reported recently that new home listings during 2021 was 950 compared to 948 in 2020. The average sold price was $216,913 last year compared to $186,380 in 2020. The median sold prices was $192,500 in 2021 compared to $169,900 in 2020.
Those listed houses sold fast, according to the data. In 2021, average days on the market was 28 compared to 48 in 2020.
Total home sales sold dollar volume was $184.809 million in 2021 compared to $156 million in 2020.
While residential and commercial construction picked up last, it still is behind goals set by the community to meet its future housing needs.
The Grand Island Independent reported last year that the Grand Island Economic Development Corporation said Grand Island is behind its goal to have 1,361 houses built by 2024. As of July 3, of last year, GIAEDC reported only 398 homes have been built.
A recent story in the Omaha World-Herald reported that Gov. Pete Ricketts recently proposed putting $50 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act toward housing in rural communities.
The story said that since 2017, the state’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund has given grants to build new housing units to local development corporations, such as the GIAEDC, so they are able to provide a funding match.
On March 1, Ricketts will be in Grand Island to help the GIAEDC announce its inaugural housing project. The project uses Rural Workforce Housing Funds.
The goal of GIAEDC’s Build Grand Island program is to leverage Rural Workforce Housing Funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to assist area housing developers to revitalize, rehabilitate and add to the housing stock in the Grand Island area.