House building up in Grand Island in 2021, along with cost of ownership

The lack of housing in Grand Island and rural Nebraska predates the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the state’s economy improves, the lacking of housing, the housing problem only manifests itself even more.

A recent story in the Omaha World-Herald reported that the housing crunch is preventing businesses from filling jobs they need to help grow their businesses and the state’s rural economy.

The same is true in Grand Island.

Statewide, according to the World-Herald story, “From 2010 to 2019, only 46,096 homes were built in the state — less than half the number build in decade prior.”

Some of the drawbacks facing building new houses in Grand Island and elsewhere across the state have been the lack of available contractors, subcontractors and laborers, along with the high cost and availability of building supplies.

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce recently reported that in December 2021, eight single family dwellings, valued at $2.195 million and 90 multi-family dwelling, valued at $16.2 million were under construction. For 2021, 251 single family and multi-family dwellings were constructed in Grand Island for a value of $45.765 million.