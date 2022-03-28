House fire early Monday in Palmer under investigation; no injuries reported

PALMER - An early morning house fire in Palmer is under investigation.

The fire broke out shortly before 5 a.m. Monday at a house at 901 Rollins Ave. According to a neighbor at the scene numerous people were inside the house at the time of the fire but escaped without injuries.

At least one car parked near the house was heavily damaged, while two other cars also sustained damage. No details about the cause fire was immediately available.

Nine fire trucks from the Palmer, Central City and St. Paul volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, along with mutual aid from Central City and St. Paul.

