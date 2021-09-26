House to be removed to make room for Five Points roundabout

When the Five Points roundabout is built in a year or two, a house probably will have to be removed to make way for the project.

That house is at 1801 W. State St., at the intersection of West State and North Broadwell Avenue. The yellow home is kitty-corner to the Super Saver Fuel Express.

Plans for the roundabout show the edge of the travel lane would be right at the corner of the house, which is “way too close to be comfortable,” said Grand Island Public Works Director John Collins.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has the final say as to whether the house goes.

But the city has recommended that it be moved. The lot could be sold to an adjacent property owner. If not, the property could remain vacant.

In preparing to build the roundabout, NDOT is working on right-of-way acquisition for 10 pieces of land, some of which have the same owners.

State Street, Broadwell Avenue and Eddy Street come together at the well-known Grand Island intersection.

NDOT officials really like the idea of a roundabout at Five Points, Collins said. It’s one of the “higher-scoring projects that they have” regarding safety, capacity and cost vs. benefit, he said.