Houseplants do more than add color to your decor

When was the last time you dusted … your houseplants? Yes, houseplants do need to be dusted every now and then. Dust and dirt can clog the pores of the plants and if thick enough, it can actually hinder the photosynthesis of the plant. Plants with large smooth foliage, like philodendron, dracaena and rubber plant benefit from having clean leaves.

How do you dust your plants? In addition to the duster or dust cloth, the shower works wonders. If the plant is movable, place it in the shower or in the sink and rinse off the leaves with a gentle shower of water. Make sure that your pot doesn’t fill up too quickly with water and your potting media stays in the pot.

Houseplants benefit from a little TLC just like landscape plants do. Take the time now to inspect your plants. Remove any dead leaves or stems that have collected on the soil’s surface. Be on the lookout for pests like mealybugs, aphids, and fungus gnats. Rotate the plants in the window so that all sides get access to sunlight. This will keep them from reaching or leaning over toward the light. Thinking they could benefit from a little fertilizer? Hold off just a little while longer. Most houseplants during the winter months are in a semi-dormant state due to the winter growing conditions. In most cases, it is best to avoid fertilizing foliage plants from November until mid-March when they start actively growing.