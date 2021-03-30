Housing development about to break ground in northwest Grand Island

Grand Island developer Amos Anson revealed plans for a new housing development over the weekend at the Central Nebraska Home and Builders Show at Fonner Park.

Anson said Highland North will be a residential subdivision located at Independence Street and Highway 2 in northwest Grand Island.

He hopes to break ground on the development in April.

Highland North will be 25 acres in size. Anson said 130 homes are planned for the subdivision.

“We are going to do a mixed size of lots so you could build your home with a three-car garage down to some more Brownstone, row-style houses, to a few options for some stuff in between,” he said.

The Brownstone style homes are vertical instead of a horizontal style home. They will have the same living space of a horizontal home, but be narrower in size to allow for more units.

Anson said he wants to provide potential home buyers the option of building a home on a smaller lot.

“It is really difficult to build that type of home in Grand Island, especially in a new subdivision,” he said.

Anson said he and his partners have undertaken the project to create “more diversity in the size of the lots.”