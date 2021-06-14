Houston Astros’ social media coordinator is son of Grand Island natives

In landing his first job out of college, Riley Milhon hit a home run.
Milhon, just 22, is the social media coordinator for the Houston Astros. A Lincoln native, he graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln last December.
His grandparents live in Grand Island. They are Mike and Annetta Milhon and Rich Stobbe. Rich’s wife, Dawn, died in 2001 at the age of 54.
Milhon’s parents are Sarah (Stobbe) Holz and Grady Milhon, both of Lincoln. Sarah (Stobbe) Holz, who works as a nurse practitioner, graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic in 1998. Milhon, who works in management for Verizon, is a 1997 graduate of Grand Island Senior High.
Milhon joined the Astros in March. “It’s kind of been a blur so far. We’re a third of the way through the baseball season, but I’ve loved every second of it,” he said.
In his job, Milhon posts content across the Astros’ social media channels.
The posts made during the game include highlights, photos and video.
On days when games aren’t played, Milhon does more long-range projects, planning for the future and “making sure our sponsorship obligations are fulfilled,” he said.
He likes being able to see some of the biggest names in baseball come to town.
The Astros, he noted, are in the same division as Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
“We just got done with a series that featured the Dodgers, Red Sox and Padres,” he said.
Milhon doesn’t have far to go to work. His apartment building is across the street from the Astros’ Minute Maid Park, beyond the left field side of the stadium.
From his balcony, “I’m able to sit here and watch our fireworks after the games,” he said.
The Astros are followed by 1.5 million people on Twitter, 1.4 million on Facebook and 1.1 million on Instagram.
The team has two full-time social media employees — Milhon and one other person — as well as a couple of part-timers.
They are part of the team’s marketing department, which includes photographers, videographers, graphic designers and people who do in-game entertainment and “grassroots” marketing.
Milhon doesn’t travel with the team. But he has his hands full keeping up with the Astros’ 162 games.
While he was still in high school, at Lincoln East, Milhon created a graphic design recruiting account on Twitter for Nebraska football recruits. The account became popular.
He used that project to get an internship with the UNL athletic department.
He began as an intern in August 2017 in the creative and emerging media department. That’s just a fancy term, he said, for social and digital media.
Milhon worked for the UNL athletic department for three and a half years. He helped cover football, men’s basketball and volleyball, but focused mostly on baseball.
He “worked alongside Coach Bolt and his coaching staff,” he said, referring to Will Bolt, and got to know the players well, he said.
Milhon traveled with the team during the 2019 postseason and with the squad in the first part of 2020, before the season was canceled.
In January 2019, Milhon was selected to work at the College Football Playoff.
In that job, he met “a ton of great people from all across the country,” most of whom worked in college athletics.
One of the people he met wound up working for the Astros. When he left the Astros, the friend “got that first initial phone call set up for me,” Milhon said. “But my experience helped push me through the final candidates and landed me the job.”
“I think he’s so excited about this job he’d have worked there for free,” says Mike Milhon, who says his grandson is “a cool kid.”
Milhon spent a lot of time in Grand Island during the summers while growing up, he said. He used to swim with his grandparents at Riverside Golf Club, and attended Mike Trader basketball camps at Central Catholic. He also used to hang out with his cousins. The family has a photo of young Riley eating at the Coney Island Lunch Room with his cousin, Brayden.
Stobbe spent a lot of time with Milhon while he was growing up. They played catch a lot. “I think I wore out my right arm,” Stobbe said.
“We were really close. We still are close, even if we’ve got a lot of miles between us,” he said.
When Milhon was still in a car seat, he and his grandpa used to park next to the railroad tracks in Grand Island. “He loved to watch the trains go by,” Stobbe said.
Stobbe texts with his grandson. Recently, Milhon wrote, “Grandpa, it’s getting hot down here and the mosquitoes are starting to bite.” Stobbe, 77, might send him a text that says “Love you loads.”
“He’s one heck of a kid,” Stobbe said.
For Father’s Day, the Milhons will travel to Houston to see their grandson. Also making the trip will be Grady and his wife, Justina, and their two younger children, Brecklyn and Cashton.
Stobbe and his daughter are planning to see the Royals play at Houston later this summer.