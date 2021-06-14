Houston Astros’ social media coordinator is son of Grand Island natives

He began as an intern in August 2017 in the creative and emerging media department. That’s just a fancy term, he said, for social and digital media.

Milhon worked for the UNL athletic department for three and a half years. He helped cover football, men’s basketball and volleyball, but focused mostly on baseball.

He “worked alongside Coach Bolt and his coaching staff,” he said, referring to Will Bolt, and got to know the players well, he said.

Milhon traveled with the team during the 2019 postseason and with the squad in the first part of 2020, before the season was canceled.

In January 2019, Milhon was selected to work at the College Football Playoff.

In that job, he met “a ton of great people from all across the country,” most of whom worked in college athletics.

One of the people he met wound up working for the Astros. When he left the Astros, the friend “got that first initial phone call set up for me,” Milhon said. “But my experience helped push me through the final candidates and landed me the job.”

“I think he’s so excited about this job he’d have worked there for free,” says Mike Milhon, who says his grandson is “a cool kid.”