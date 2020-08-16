The past two years couldn’t be more different in terms of moisture.
While we have had a few rains this season, areas of the state are still in need of some good soaking moisture. This lack of moisture along with the hot, windy conditions can play a big role in how your landscape will react to the weather
The type of turfgrass in the lawn will determine how it will react to lack of moisture. Some cool season grasses, like Kentucky bluegrass, can go dormant in summer months if they don’t receive timely rains.
But just because your lawn is dormant, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t need water to keep it alive. A good rule of thumb is to apply a quarter inch of water every four weeks to keep the crowns wet and to make sure they survive.
When the temperatures cool down and moisture increases, either by rain or irrigation, Kentucky bluegrass should re-green up with only a little bit of thinning. Try to limit heavy traffic on dormant turf because this can cause damage to the crown and increase the thinning when it recovers.
Tall fescue reacts a bit differently to lack of moisture than Kentucky bluegrass. Fescue tends to go dormant much later than Kentucky bluegrass in similar conditions. The main reason for this is the fescue has a deeper root system and is able to reach for water deeper in the soil profile.
Contrary to what many people believe, tall fescue uses more water than Kentucky bluegrass, but because of its deeper root system it is able to get more water. One downfall of tall fescue is the fact that it has poorer drought survival and it should be irrigated more to keep it from going dormant.
This year’s dry conditions might make it difficult to prevent dormancy in tall fescue, but you still should water to limit the damage it receives during dormancy. The recommendation for tall fescue is to apply a quarter inch of water every two to three weeks to limit damage. Just like with the Kentucky bluegrass, limit traffic, including mowing and foot traffic, on dormant turf to prevent damage to the crowns.
Trees and shrubs are also affected by this year’s drought. Additional moisture might need to be provided to those trees that aren’t located in an irrigated turf situation. The soil should be kept moist, but not saturated, to about 12 inches deep around the tree and past its dripline.
Soil type, site conditions, tree’s age and species all can play a role in the frequency and amount of irrigation. A good rule of thumb for trees planted within the last three years is to moisten the top foot of soil about once a week. Trees planted more than five years also can benefit from moisture. Try to water these trees about once every few weeks or so in the absence of rain. A three- to four-inch layer of mulch around the tree’s trunk and under its dripline also will help to conserve moisture.
Avoiding pruning is another thing you can do to help trees deal with the drought. Typically, it is recommended not to prune trees during spring when they are leafing out and during late summer and early fall when they are going dormant and dropping leaves. With current heat and drought stress, pruning is best avoided this summer as well. Ideally, wait until trees go dormant to prune if possible.
With some properly timed moisture the lawn still can be green and lush for the remainder of the year.
Elizabeth (Killinger) Exstrom is the Horticulture Extension Educator with Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or ekillinger2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County Extension website at hall.unl.edu
