How to deal with weed management in late fall

When filling up the tank the second time, it’s a good practice to add a cleaning agent. You will want to consult the label of any pesticides used in the tank to ensure the cleaning agent is compatible and appropriate for the tank. Depending on the quality of the sprayer, certain pesticides may hold on longer in the system by getting caught in any pitting in the tank or hoses. A cleaning agent can help strip these residual chemicals out of the system and avoid carryover issues next spring.

After the cleaning agent sits in the system for an appropriate amount of time (see label for directions), rinse the system for a third time with clean water. You will also want to remove any additional sprayer parts (nozzles, screens, filters, sprayer tips, end caps, etc.) to allow for proper drainage. These parts need to be thoroughly cleaned before putting them back on the sprayer. It’s also important to clean the exterior of the tank, sprayer, or tractor used to pull the sprayer (if applicable).

Make sure everything on the system is drained and completely dry before doing your final inspection. Look for cracks, leaks, corrosion, or hidden damage and replace anything that needs to be fixed.