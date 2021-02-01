How to Get a COVID-19 vaccine in Hall County

COVID-19 vaccines are being given in tiers based on frontline work status and then by age groups. If you live in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties in Nebraska, please register for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov. You will be asked to fill out a short questionnaire.

If you provide an email address, you’ll receive an email confirming your registration.

When you are selected in the tier you are eligible for, you will receive an email with instructions on how to schedule your vaccination. If you don’t have an email address but enter a phone number, you will be contacted by either text or phone call.

You cannot just show up to a vaccine clinic unannounced. Questions, call 308-385-5175.