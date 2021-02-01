 Skip to main content
How to Get a COVID-19 vaccine in Hall County
How to Get a COVID-19 vaccine in Hall County

  • Updated
Empty syringes are ready to be filled with COVID-19 vaccine Friday at Grand Island Senior High School. Teachers from Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island Senior High, Central City, Wood River and others from within the Grand Island Public Schools district received their first rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday. (Independent/Josh Salmon)

 Josh Salmon

COVID-19 vaccines are being given in tiers based on frontline work status and then by age groups. If you live in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties in Nebraska, please register for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov. You will be asked to fill out a short questionnaire.

If you provide an email address, you’ll receive an email confirming your registration.

When you are selected in the tier you are eligible for, you will receive an email with instructions on how to schedule your vaccination. If you don’t have an email address but enter a phone number, you will be contacted by either text or phone call.

You cannot just show up to a vaccine clinic unannounced. Questions, call 308-385-5175.

