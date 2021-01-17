How to keep bats out of your house

Most people think bats enter a building through an open garage door or a window.
That’s not usually the case.
Most of the time, they land on the roof and crawl though an opening along the eave, said Preston Boeh of Battle Creek, who is a regional manager for Olson’s Pest Technicians. That company serves seven states, including the Grand Island area.
People normally call exterminators because they hear “scratching and screeching” in their walls or attic, or they find a bat in their basement. In a worst-case scenario, “a bat has actually found its way from the attic down into the living quarters,” Boeh said.
“A lot of people think that bats can get in anywhere,” he said.
But they do not come in from the ground level. “Even though you might find a bat in your basement, it didn’t come in through your basement wall. It came in through the roof line.”
Bats utilize wall voids to travel from the attic to other parts of the home, including the basement. That gap is between the finished drywall and the outside wall. It could range from a couple of inches wide to a foot, Boeh said. If bats get in that void, they can travel from the attic to the basement.
Sometimes, they “wind up getting trapped in the basement or trapped in the home, and that’s where people find them,” Boeh said.
When bats are a problem, people need to find the opening they used and seal it up, he said.
Fixing the problem might be as simple as using foam sealant. Sometimes, structural repair is needed. Perhaps brick or mortar is missing from a chimney. Wood rot might be a problem. Or it might involve a soffit, siding or fascia.
The transitions in the elevation of a roof line are often the problem. It might be where the garage attaches to your house. There is usually an eave in those areas. It might have been sealed correctly when the roof was first installed. But when shingles are replaced, a gap might not be filled correctly, creating an opening for bats.
“If they can’t get in through the roof line, they’ll move on someplace else to another structure where they can get into,” Boeh said.
The flying mammals don’t often enter newer buildings because those structures are usually sealed tightly. But over time, age and weather conditions can loosen up a building, creating access points for bats and other pests. Even heavy winds, which central Nebraska saw this week, can have an effect on buildings. A lack of general maintenance over time also will create openings.
“Bats may not find those openings right away, but in time they will,” Boeh said.
In inhabiting a building, one bat’s always “got to be the first one,” he said.
The creatures of the night aren’t usually attracted to a structure for any reason other than pheromones, which are chemicals that are capable of acting like hormones.
The bats that live in this area are known as little brown bats, he said.
They will either migrate or hibernate, he said. If they hibernate, they’ve got to get into a place that’s “going to be warm enough for them to survive the winter,” he said.
The scent of pheromones tells them that other bats have been using that structure. They can also sense the oil in their fur, fecal matter and urine.
Those substances tell bats that other bats have been using the structure and it must be safe to suit their needs, he said.
If a bat hibernates, it will come back to the same structure each year.
If a bat family goes south for the winter, it will return to the same building the next summer.
“The only way it will leave that structure is if they can no longer get in,” Boeh said.
In flying through the air, bats rely on sonar. They usually won’t fly into a garage or through an open window because sound pulses tell them what’s ahead.