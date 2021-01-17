How to keep bats out of your house

When bats are a problem, people need to find the opening they used and seal it up, he said.

Fixing the problem might be as simple as using foam sealant. Sometimes, structural repair is needed. Perhaps brick or mortar is missing from a chimney. Wood rot might be a problem. Or it might involve a soffit, siding or fascia.

The transitions in the elevation of a roof line are often the problem. It might be where the garage attaches to your house. There is usually an eave in those areas. It might have been sealed correctly when the roof was first installed. But when shingles are replaced, a gap might not be filled correctly, creating an opening for bats.

“If they can’t get in through the roof line, they’ll move on someplace else to another structure where they can get into,” Boeh said.

The flying mammals don’t often enter newer buildings because those structures are usually sealed tightly. But over time, age and weather conditions can loosen up a building, creating access points for bats and other pests. Even heavy winds, which central Nebraska saw this week, can have an effect on buildings. A lack of general maintenance over time also will create openings.

“Bats may not find those openings right away, but in time they will,” Boeh said.