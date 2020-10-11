How to pick the perfect pumpkin for carving, eating or decorating

There are many different types and colors of pumpkins, winter and ornamental squash, but ripeness shouldn’t be based on color alone. Harvest by cutting the fruit from the vine, making sure to leave a nice piece of stem attached. The stem helps to ensure the pumpkin and squash stores longer. Pumpkins without stems tend to dry out faster and increases their chances of rot fungi.

Avoid the temptation to pick the pumpkin up by the ‘handle’ or stem, which can cause it to break off. Rather, pick the pumpkin up from around the base and carry it around the base.

Once the ripe pumpkin is picked, let the curing begin. Curing vegetables, when done properly, allows the pumpkins’ skin to harden and store for longer periods. After picking, allow the ripe pumpkin and winter squash to remain in the garden during dry, sunny weather for seven to 14 days or bring them inside to an area of 80 to 85 degrees F and 80 to 85% humidity for about 10 days.

After you have picked the perfect pumpkin and its been properly cured, it’s time to give it a bath. Washing pumpkins isn’t required, but it can make them last longer. Wiping down or dipping the outside with a dilute bleach solution can help to remove surface bacterial and fungal spores.