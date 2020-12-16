 Skip to main content
Howard Elementary preschool classes canceled; positive COVID-19 cases among staff
Howard Elementary preschool classes canceled; positive COVID-19 cases among staff

Grand Island Public Schools has canceled its preschool classes at Howard Elementary School due to two positive COVID-19 cases among its staff members.

In a news release Wednesday night, GIPS said it was alerted to two positive cases among staff members at Howard and took immediate action to address the situation. The district said the room in concern is “fairly isolated” from the rest of the building.

Because the preschool at Howard does not hold classes on Friday, the decision will affect about 30 students Thursday.

“The safety of GIPS students is our highest priority and we appreciate your continued support as we navigate the pandemic,” GIPS said in the news release.

