Howard Elementary preschool students are on the move, thanks to trikes awarded by the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation.

The $1,000 grant provided two new outdoor trikes to help the young students with gross (large) motor skills.

That award was among 16 classroom mini grants distributed by the GIPS Foundation in late February. Keeping with tradition, teachers and students benefiting from the funds were surprised on-site during school.

More than $16,000 in funds for special projects were awarded this round. Among Howard Elementary’s fellow grantees were “TeamMates Mentoring College Visit Trip,” a “Solar System Field Trip” at Newell Elementary and Spanish social-emotional learning books at West Lawn Elementary School.

Grants awarded range from $250 to $2,000. This year a special fund was granted for an additional $1,500 through the family of Janeth Davis in her memory. Davis was a middle school English and Spanish teacher.

The Foundation was also gifted $1,000 from Cheryl Jensen, a retired GIPS educator.

Nearly half of GIPS’s students will benefit from these 16 total classroom mini-grants this school year, 4,425 students’ educations enhanced by the 16 mini grants.

The Grand Island Public Schools Foundation awards mini-grants in two rounds on an annual basis. Mini-grants are designed to fund educational opportunities for students that are not available through the school district's general budget.

This is the 19th annual mini-grant cycle for the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation. Since the program’s inception, the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation has funded 323 mini-grants in totaling $296,855. Grants have been awarded to every school in the district benefiting approximately 62,888 students.

The 2022-2023 mini-grant fund was established through the foundation’s Staff and Board fund drive, along with the Community Campaign, conducted over the past 12 months.