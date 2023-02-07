Howard Elementary School principal Julie Schnitzler is retiring after leading the campus 15 years.

Schnitzler’s retirement will be effective at the end of the school year.

“Making the world a much better place one student at a time has been rewarding and makes it a difficult decision to retire,” Schnitzler said.

Said Toni Palmer, GIPS Chief of Leadership and Learning: “Throughout her tenure, (Schnitzler) intentionally sought out initiatives such as the continuous calendar, Makerspace, community partnerships, full-day preschool and numerous after-school programs to ensure students have access to high-quality instruction and a variety of opportunities and experiences.”

Schnitzler is also a military veteran, and incorporates her service into the school’s Veteran’s Day activities.

Schnitzler told The Independent last year, “I know that through being a veteran, I have a powerful voice. I really don’t like the attention. I don’t like to stand out. Being in the background and supporting and helping kids learn … I’m wearing this uniform for the kids because I want them to have a better understanding and see things to ask me questions. I wear it for them.”

Palmer said Schnitzler “will be remembered for fostering a culture of care, inclusiveness and acceptance and special events and traditions such as The Veteran’s Day assembly, May Day celebration, and family game nights.”

Schnitzler has been Howard Elementary School’s principal since 2008.

A GIPS release states: “As Mrs. Schnitzler looks to ease into retirement, GIPS is committed to finding the right new leader to help Howard Elementary venture into its next chapter. We will share more as the process develops.”

Last school year, Howard Elementary had 440 students, according to Nebraska Department of Education data.

The school is located near the corner of 10th and Walnut Streets near Uptown Grand Island. Howard Elementary was established in 1884, but at a different location.

