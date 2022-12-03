Howard University coach to speak about equity, inclusivity at Hastings College

HASTINGS — Howard University head softball coach Victoria “Tori” Tyson will share her story and her mission to open doors to inner-city youth and build a climate of equity and inclusivity in a talk set for 4 p.m. Monday in French Memorial Chapel at Hastings College.

The talk is free and open to the public.

Tyson is a former University of Nebraska–Lincoln softball stand-out. In addition to coaching softball at Howard University, she works with inner-city youth by offering free and discounted softball clinics. Her mission is to raise awareness of racial injustice in athletics, through empowering athletes and building unity between athletes and the greater community. During her talk, she’ll share her personal softball journey, as well her passion for promoting equity and inclusivity.

Tyson was the recipient of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s 2020 Diversity Convention Scholarship for her commitment to working with youth of color and growing the game of fastpitch in her community.

Hired prior to the 2019 season, Tyson revitalized the Howard softball program and led the Bisons to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament for the first time since 2015 with a 19-win season. The team won 31 games, the MEAC championship and made its second NCAA tournament appearance in program history earlier this year.