Huddle House targets Grand Island for expansion

Huddle House has announced that it is opening a new location in Grand Island.
“We are always on the lookout for prime locations to open a new restaurant, and the city of Grand Island is truly a wonderful fit,” said Scott McIntosh, director of franchise development.
When Huddle House will open in Grand Island and where it will be located have yet to be announced.
McIntosh said Huddle House’s home-style comfort food, classic menu items and welcoming atmosphere are why Huddle House has become a “community staple throughout various American cities.”
“With these opportunities in mind, we are very much looking forward to sharing our fast-casual franchise with the people of Grand Island,” he said.
McIntosh said Huddle House restaurants have earned widespread admiration in their communities for their warm, friendly atmospheres for nearly 60 years. It has become a favorite of many because of its “round-the-clock breakfast, Southern hospitality and big portions at fair prices.”
Huddle House Inc. is a privately held, American casual dining franchisor. There are 339 units in 23 states, with a concentration in the southeast United States.
The chain was started in April 1964 in Decatur, Ga., by John Sparks, with the goal of providing a 24-hour eatery. It is named after the act of huddling in football. The original Huddle House in Decatur was established to give fans a place to eat after “the big game” on Friday nights.
McIntosh said Grand Island is known as the retail hub of the state as the city is a high-traffic area that is conveniently accessible to Interstate 80, U.S. Highways 281, 30 and 34, Nebraska Highway 2, as well as the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. With a population of more than 50,000 people and 90 manufacturing plants in the area, Grand Island is a hub for a large number of families, visitors and travelers.
“For those looking to bring a promising family dining restaurant to their community, Huddle House offers a solid business model for potential partners,” McIntosh said. “Additionally, local entrepreneurs will be well-positioned for success as our real estate team has already identified a potential convenience store sight located directly off Interstate 80 that would make an ideal location for a Huddle House.”