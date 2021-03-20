Huddle House targets Grand Island for expansion

Huddle House has announced that it is opening a new location in Grand Island.

“We are always on the lookout for prime locations to open a new restaurant, and the city of Grand Island is truly a wonderful fit,” said Scott McIntosh, director of franchise development.

When Huddle House will open in Grand Island and where it will be located have yet to be announced.

McIntosh said Huddle House’s home-style comfort food, classic menu items and welcoming atmosphere are why Huddle House has become a “community staple throughout various American cities.”

“With these opportunities in mind, we are very much looking forward to sharing our fast-casual franchise with the people of Grand Island,” he said.

McIntosh said Huddle House restaurants have earned widespread admiration in their communities for their warm, friendly atmospheres for nearly 60 years. It has become a favorite of many because of its “round-the-clock breakfast, Southern hospitality and big portions at fair prices.”

Huddle House Inc. is a privately held, American casual dining franchisor. There are 339 units in 23 states, with a concentration in the southeast United States.