Human trafficking case bound over to District Court

Muhamed Musse Hussein, who is accused of human trafficking and sexual assault, waived his preliminary hearing Friday in Hall County Court.

Judge Alfred Corey bound the case over to Hall County District Court, where Hussein’s arraignment will take place at 9 a.m. Oct. 27.

Hussein, 29, was arrested by Grand Island police July 23. He is charged with human trafficking and first-degree sexual assault, both Class II felonies.

At the time he was arrested, Grand Island police said the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation that resulted in Hassan Aden, 33, of Grand Island being arrested in March of this year for activities that allegedly occurred over several years.

According to the affidavit, an adult woman reported being sold to Hussein and another man for sex in August 2019.

“It was reported that Muhamed forcibly vaginally penetrated the adult female after paying Hassan Aden for sex,” the affidavit stated. The female said Hussein had two different apartments, in different buildings next to each other, in Grand Island.