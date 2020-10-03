Human trafficking case bound over to District Court

Muhamed Musse Hussein, who is accused of human trafficking and sexual assault, waived his preliminary hearing Friday in Hall County Court.
Judge Alfred Corey bound the case over to Hall County District Court, where Hussein’s arraignment will take place at 9 a.m. Oct. 27.
Hussein, 29, was arrested by Grand Island police July 23. He is charged with human trafficking and first-degree sexual assault, both Class II felonies.
At the time he was arrested, Grand Island police said the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation that resulted in Hassan Aden, 33, of Grand Island being arrested in March of this year for activities that allegedly occurred over several years.
According to the affidavit, an adult woman reported being sold to Hussein and another man for sex in August 2019.
“It was reported that Muhamed forcibly vaginally penetrated the adult female after paying Hassan Aden for sex,” the affidavit stated. The female said Hussein had two different apartments, in different buildings next to each other, in Grand Island.
Police say Hussein paid for utilities at one of the apartments described by the woman. She was able to positively identify Hussein as the man who purchased her and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit says. Facebook interactions placed Hussein at both of the apartments on those dates, the affidavit stated.
On Wednesday, Hussein paid 10% of his $250,000 bond and was released from jail. A condition of the bond is that he have no contact with the alleged victim.
In another case, Aden is charged with two counts of human trafficking. Those crimes were allegedly committed between March 1 and Nov. 30 of 2018 and between Dec. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019.
One of the victims involved is the same woman who accused Hussein of his crimes.
Aden’s jury trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 4, 2021.
