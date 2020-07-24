Allegations of negligence against the Central Nebraska Humane Society were brought to the attention of Hall County Commissioners.
Dennis Stoltenberg told commissioners during their regular Tuesday meeting that he found a feral cat on July 15 and contacted the Humane Society. He was told to take it inside.
As he was taking the cat inside, he fell on the cat. The cat scratched and bit his hands.
Stoltenberg of Grand Island said he received more than 50 punctures and scratches on his hands.
“I grabbed it and that was the wrong thing to do. It scratched me and started biting me. I got off of it,” he said.
The fall injured the cat’s legs, so Stoltenberg’s son shot it.
A Hall County Sheriff’s Department deputy arrived, as did a CNHS animal control officer, to look at the cat and check Stoltenberg’s wounds.
“(She) said she would take the cat and send it in and get an analysis because we didn’t know if it had shots or anything,” Stoltenberg said.
The cat was collected by the animal control officer and taken away.
After that, though, the cat seemed to go missing.
“There was no sign of a cat,” Stoltenberg said. “They’d told them (him and his wife) it had never happened.”
His wife, Kris Stoltenberg, told commissioners that CNHS had no information about the cat and had not received a report about the incident.
“There was no reason for them to say they had not been dispatched,” she said. “This has just accumulated into a fiasco.”
Without an animal there was no testing to be done, so Stoltenberg had to start rabies treatments.
The rabies shots have taken a toll on her husband, Kris Stoltenberg said, as he is 65 years old and was preparing to have knee surgery, which now may not happen.
“We’re at a loss,” she said. “He’s had to start these vaccinations, but if somebody would have done their job, done it properly, documented it, send it to city, county, state, whatever, he would not have to be going through this right now.”
Jeff Vinson, Humane Society board president, told The Independent that the cat was never out of CNHS custody.
It was put in bag, labeled and put in a freezer, as normal, but the animal control officer did not tell anybody about it and had taken some days off following.
“The ACO that responded was young,” Vinson said. “She’s been an ACO for about four or five months now. She didn’t follow protocol unfortunately. She knew the cat was probably not viable to be tested. She took it upon herself to not be as concerned as she should have been, and did not pass on the information about the cat to her supervisors.”
The cat was found Monday after Stoltenberg already had started treatment.
Vinson said sending the cat’s carcass out to University of Nebraska for analysis immediately would not have changed the outcome.
“The cat’s head was basically destroyed by Mr. Stoltenberg’s son when he shot it, so it was not able to be tested,” he said.
The animal control officer since has been disciplined, and all animal control officers are being retrained because of the incident, Vinson said.
“Because of this, we are completely updating our animal control protocol regarding chain of commands now,” he said. “Even though we had a human error, we are correcting it.”
Kris also reported that she went to the Humane Society to speak with CNHS co-manager Emily Beck. CNHS staff responded by calling the Grand Island Police Department.
“I asked to talk to them privately, not out in public, and they called the police on me, because I had the audacity to show up and start asking them questions,” she told commissioners.
Vinson said though CNHS did call the GIPD in response to Kris Stoltenberg’s visit, she was not escorted out, but met outside.
“She came into the shelter Saturday morning with a friend and her demeanor was such that the (ACO) felt like they needed backup from police,” he said. “By the time the police got there, she was leaving the building anyway.”
Kris Stoltenberg expressed concerns to commissioners about CNHS’s practices.
“It shouldn’t have happened,” she said. “This could have been a child (who had got bitten). The protocols, I’m sure they have them, were not followed.”
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster expressed her sympathy to the Stoltenbergs.
“The way you were treated is very difficult to understand,” she said. “The whole situation is awful, but at least people can be decent about it.”
Commissioner Gary Quandt recounted his own experience dealing with the Humane Society.
“Last October my mom got bit and we knew the dog had shots, we just didn’t know which house it came from,” he said. “I went back a week later, and they lost the file on that also.”
He added, “We’ve got to work with Humane Society on some better communication.”
Vinson said additional efforts are being made to continue to improve the practices at the Humane Society, including reducing euthanization rates.
“In the past, if an animal did not pass our protocol for behavioral assessment, we were fairly quick to euthanize the animal,” he said. “Now, an animal has to fail the behavior assessment multiple times, and we do not euthanize for food aggression anymore.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.