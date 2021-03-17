Humanities Nebraska adds 9 board members, elects officers

LINCOLN — Humanities Nebraska has elected nine new members, including two from central Nebraska, for its council and foundation boards of directors. The Nebraska Humanities Council board has three new members, and the Nebraska Foundation for the Humanities has six.
New members elected are:
Foundation
Dr. Karen Higgins of Grand Island is a lifelong Nebraskan. She grew up in Omaha, attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where she also did her pediatric residency. She recently retired after practicing general pediatrics for 40 years at the Grand Island Clinic. She served on the Nebraska Medical Board for 10 years, and is past president of the Nebraska Academy of Pediatrics.
Others elected to the foundation board are Keith N. Bystrom of Plattsmouth, Joel Falk of Omaha, Renee McClymont of Norfolk, Andy Pollow of Pleasant Dale and Thompson H. Rogers of Omaha.
The foundation elected Tami Hellman of Kearney as president, Brenda Christensen of Omaha as vice chairwoman and Mike Homa of Omaha as treasurer.
Council
David D. Vail of Kearney is an associate professor of history at University of Nebraska at Kearney. He specializes in environmental and agricultural history, science and medicine, the Great Plains and public history. His research has appeared in numerous academic journals such as Kansas History, Endeavour, Great Plains Quarterly and Great Plains Research. Vail is the author of “Chemical Lands: Pesticides, Aerial Spraying, and Health in North America’s Grasslands Since 1945” and “Interpreting Environment at Museums and Historic Sites” with co-author Debra A. Reid (2019). His current project is “Vulnerable Harvests: Risk and Resiliency in the Cold War Great Plains.”
Others elected to the board of the council are Cecil L. Hicks Jr. of Omaha and Jeannette Eileen Jones of Lincoln.
The council also elected Connie Duncan of Lincoln as chairwoman and Beth Whited of Omaha as vice chairwoman. Mike Linder of Omaha was re-elected treasurer, and Amy Sandeen of Hastings is immediate past chairwoman.
Humanities Nebraska is a statewide nonprofit that helps Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. Accomplishing this mission is made possible by the dedicated volunteers on both boards. Nebraska Humanities Council strives to make the humanities accessible to all Nebraskans through programs and grants. The Nebraska Foundation for the Humanities works with the Nebraska Humanities Council to raise private donations and advocate for public funding at the state and federal levels to make this work possible.
Humanities Nebraska’s core programs include major and mini grants for humanities-related projects in communities across the state, a speakers bureau providing hundreds of presentations to libraries, schools and other community groups statewide, Prime Time Family Reading, Capitol Forum on America’s Future for high school students studying global issues, a Chautauqua summer history festival, touring exhibitions from the Smithsonian, and more.
HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, private donations, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.