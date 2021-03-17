Humanities Nebraska adds 9 board members, elects officers

LINCOLN — Humanities Nebraska has elected nine new members, including two from central Nebraska, for its council and foundation boards of directors. The Nebraska Humanities Council board has three new members, and the Nebraska Foundation for the Humanities has six.

New members elected are:

Foundation

Dr. Karen Higgins of Grand Island is a lifelong Nebraskan. She grew up in Omaha, attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where she also did her pediatric residency. She recently retired after practicing general pediatrics for 40 years at the Grand Island Clinic. She served on the Nebraska Medical Board for 10 years, and is past president of the Nebraska Academy of Pediatrics.

Others elected to the foundation board are Keith N. Bystrom of Plattsmouth, Joel Falk of Omaha, Renee McClymont of Norfolk, Andy Pollow of Pleasant Dale and Thompson H. Rogers of Omaha.

The foundation elected Tami Hellman of Kearney as president, Brenda Christensen of Omaha as vice chairwoman and Mike Homa of Omaha as treasurer.

Council