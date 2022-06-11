Humanities Nebraska speakers to appear at Grand Island Public Library on June 19

Charlotte and Kevin Endorf will present a program titled “KIND Nebraskans: Personal Stories of Nebraskans in World War II,” on June 19 at 2 p.m. at the Grand Island Public Library.

A Newsweek poll in 2020 showed that less than half of adult Americans know how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust or how Hitler’s nationalist Nazi party came to power in Germany ahead of World War II. These heartwarming true stories of five Nebraskans who experienced WWII in different ways are told to inform today’s audiences so that history is less likely to be repeated.

Kevin and Charlotte Endorf have traveled to Hawaii and Arizona and conducted several Nebraska interviews for this presentation, which is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Grand Island Public Library Foundation, as part of the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau.

For more information about the program, contact Grand Island Public Library at 308-385-5333, or go to the library’s website at gilibrary.org.

“KIND Nebraskans” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.

Speakers are available to any nonprofit organization in Nebraska. Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.

The most frequent users of the HN Speakers Bureau are primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities, libraries, museums and historical societies, agencies for the elderly, rural organizations, churches, arts organizations and ethnic organizations. Humanities Nebraska sponsors the largest Speakers Bureau program in the country, according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For information detailing the available speakers and guidelines for booking them, visit humanitiesnebraska.org (Speakers section) or contact Humanities Nebraska at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330, Lincoln, NE 68508, or phone 402-474-2131, fax 402-474-4852, or e-mail info@humanitiesnebraska.org.