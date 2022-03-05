Humanities reading program starts Monday in Grand Island

Humanities Nebraska is partnering with the Grand Island Public Library to bring bilingual Prime Time Family Reading to local families again this spring.

Prime Time is a family literacy program that helps strengthen participants’ interest and skills in reading and talking about books. A definitive 10-year analysis published by the creators of Prime Time Family Reading found that children who attended Prime Time outperformed their peers on standardized tests in elementary through high school.

Prime Time for elementary-aged students and their families will be offered 6-8 p.m. Mondays at the Grand Island Public Library. This season’s Prime Time begins Monday, March 14, and runs for six sessions through April 25, skipping April 4 for the library’s annual Bear Fair.

Contact the library at 308-385-5333 to sign up.

Registration for Prime Time is free and open to families and their children ages 6-10. Each weekly session begins with storytelling and discussion based on award-winning children’s books in both English and Spanish.

All sessions are offered without cost to families thanks to statewide sponsors including the state of Nebraska, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, National Endowment for the Humanities, the Sherwood Foundation and an anonymous donor. Grand Island Prime Time is also funded by the Grand Island Public Library.

Since 2002, nearly 16,000 Nebraskans have participated in one or more of the 370 bilingual and English-only Prime Time Family Reading and Prime Time Preschool series held in 17 public libraries, 24 elementary schools, 10 community centers, one bookstore, and two Head Starts in 18 communities across the state.

Teachers who are interested in recommending families for Prime Time or families interested in taking part should contact the Grand Island Public Library and ask to speak with Prime Time coordinators Laura Fentress or Kim Mettenbrink at 308-385-5333.

For more information about Prime Time, visit the Humanities Nebraska website, www.HumanitiesNebraska.org, and select “Prime Time” from the programs list.