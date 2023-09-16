Your robust Saturday edition is a great read, but, especially in the fall, Nebraskans’ minds are on football. Starting Sunday, you’ll find a full section of live Husker game coverage available as bonus pages in your Independent e-edition. You’ll find 6 to 8 pages of stories, stats, analysis, reaction from fans and media, the Husker grade card, a page of photos and a look at games around the Big 10 and the nation.