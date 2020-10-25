Husker fans enjoy game, regardless of score

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Craig and the five other members of her group were the first ones at Balz Saturday morning.

Anthony, her brother, said the other people at the table were not necessarily friends, just relatives.

Craig and Anthony have happy memories of watching Husker games in Benkelman, where they grew up. Their late father made homemade chips and salsa for every Husker game. “They were the best,” says Craig, who now lives in Doniphan.

Anthony’s favorite Husker player of all time was Gabe Fries, a Benkelman native.

Also at the table was their aunt, Cindy Trejo.

“I am so absolutely overjoyed to have my team back again,” Trejo said.

Allen’s wife, Jordan, was sitting across from him. She doesn’t know as much about football as her husband does, but said she knows to cheer at the right time “and boo when I know to boo.”

Rachel Winget, the general manager of Balz, was also ecstatic.

“It feels like a normal Saturday in October, and that feels great,” Winget said. “It’s loud. It’s positive. It feels somewhat normal.”

Other than beer, what were customers ordering?