Husker Harvest Days 9/11 was ‘somber’

“Most of the visitors that were coming to the show were hearing the broadcast on their radios as they came,” Kleeb said. “Once the word started circulating, people would go find a TV. Then there were just masses of people that would congregate around the televisions to watch the live broadcast.

“I bet every exhibitor that heard the news would be able to tell you where they were and who they were standing by. It was really something. The atmosphere just changed instantly,” she said. “Kind of an eerie feeling.”

While the hive of activity on the grounds went on outside the office, Kleeb found herself relying primarily on word of mouth to keep abreast of the news, Kleeb said.

“When people would come in and say the towers had been bombed, and the planes had flown into the towers, and then they were saying that the Pentagon had been attacked, and then the plane that went down in Pennsylvania ... all of that kind of unfolded,” she said.

“There were exhibitors coming into the office, because the first day of the show always brings a lot of questions through the front door with a lot for the first four hours of the show,” Kleeb said. “People were coming into the office. It was word of mouth.”