Husker Harvest Days 9/11 was ‘somber’

Husker Harvest Days 2001 was to be business as usual: Nebraska’s biggest hub of all things ag, rivaled only by the Nebraska State Fair.
Tuesday was the big day — opening day. Vendors, organizers, presenters, producers and the curious were ready for another busy event, routinely drawing 100,000 visitors. Eight o’ clock rolled around. It was time for the gates to open, exhibitors standing at the ready within the gates, pickup trucks rumbling toward the gates en masse.
Suzy Kleeb had already been on site for some time. The Husker Harvest Days office guru was, and is, the go-to person for Husker Harvest Days questions and requests. Little did Kleeb and the rest of the world know that something happened just shy of 15 minutes before, resulting in questions we still may never know answers to.
Husker Harvest Days’ 2001 installment fell on September 11, 2001. At 7:46 CDT that morning an American Airlines Boeing 767 bearing 20,000 gallons of jet fuel, 81 passengers and 11 crew members crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.
“We were in in our office,” Kleeb remembered. “My mom called on the phone to tell us that she had seen it on TV.”
Twenty years ago, means of communication were much different from now. Very few TVs were at the ready at Husker Harvest Days. The was no wi-fi access. Smartphones? You were lucky if you knew how to send a text message.
“Most of the visitors that were coming to the show were hearing the broadcast on their radios as they came,” Kleeb said. “Once the word started circulating, people would go find a TV. Then there were just masses of people that would congregate around the televisions to watch the live broadcast.
“I bet every exhibitor that heard the news would be able to tell you where they were and who they were standing by. It was really something. The atmosphere just changed instantly,” she said. “Kind of an eerie feeling.”
While the hive of activity on the grounds went on outside the office, Kleeb found herself relying primarily on word of mouth to keep abreast of the news, Kleeb said.
“When people would come in and say the towers had been bombed, and the planes had flown into the towers, and then they were saying that the Pentagon had been attacked, and then the plane that went down in Pennsylvania ... all of that kind of unfolded,” she said.
“There were exhibitors coming into the office, because the first day of the show always brings a lot of questions through the front door with a lot for the first four hours of the show,” Kleeb said. “People were coming into the office. It was word of mouth.”
Word of mouth can speak somewhat unreliably. She said she didn’t get to see and understand the full scope of the attacks until Husker Harvest Days had come to a close.
Kleeb tried to keep up with the news.
“I remember finding a few minutes during that morning where I could go out of the office to an exhibitor that had a TV in their booth. Then I could watch a little bit of it,” she said. “I did not really get to sit down and watch a full newscast until several days after the show, because I’m usually out here by six in the morning until seven, eight or nine o’clock at night. So those three days of the show, I didn’t get to see very many live broadcasts.”
It was at least a week before Kleeb knew the full scope of what had happened that day.
There were hints, though. Something had changed about Husker Harvest Days.
“The attendance was still there. But it was just a different show,” Kleeb said pensively. “Husker Harvest Days went on but the same somber cloud over the show of that first day remained the other two. There was just a very somber attitude.”
Still, she said, “I never felt a fear here. You felt a fear for what was happening to our country. But as far as a fear related to Husker Harvest Days? No.”
Exhibitors had come to Husker Harvest Days from all over the nation. Within a short time, flights were grounded and public transportation was hard to come by, if at all. But Husker Harvest Days’ ag industry microcosm came together, Kleeb said.
“There were a lot of exhibitors that were catching rides with each other. They did not necessarily know each other at the time, but were going to be going to the same destination. And it was like, oh, yeah, well, I’ve got to go through St. Louis, you can ride that far with me — that type of thing.”
There is a social nature to Husker Harvest Days, but at its core it’s about business. Exhibitors do their best to sell to visitors, whether from the display or over evening drinks. Fellow producers talk grain prices, technology and the like. Workshops and educational session are held, with attendees hoping to get the most out of their operation.
But not in 2001, Kleeb said.
“It was really a time that brought everybody close together in a way we had never been drawn like before,” she said.
Husker Harvest Days became more personal, less business?
Kleeb thought carefully.
“Yeah. I would say that,” she said.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.