Husker Harvest Days exhibits cultivate new opportunities for producers

Husker Harvest Days and Nebraska Extension have teamed up to offer the Farm Progress Virtual Experience Sept. 15-17, where usual best of show exhibitors will merge into a powerhouse virtual experience.
“Creating a virtual farm show that has value to farmers and our exhibitors is important to all of us,” said Matt Jungmann, national events director for Farm Progress. “An important focus for the virtual event is that the field demonstration are captured on the show sites. Where the machine would have run if the show had gone on.”
“Knowledge that Helps Cultivate Opportunities,” is the theme of Nebraska Extension’s program this year and will highlight topics in the areas of: Reproduction and nutrition strategies in cattle; soil health management practices, water management decisions, utilizing agriculture technologies on farms to improve productivity, profitability, and sustainability, pest management and pesticide application practices, farm financials education and analysis for successful operations, environmental impacts, mental health for agricultural producers, developing agricultural leadership presented by the Nebraska LEAD Program, youth programs in college and career success, and Choosing University of Nebraska agriculture education programs, presented by the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
“It is the hope of the Nebraska Extension, CASNR and NCTA Husker Harvest Days teams that the information being provided will help participants increase their knowledge to help cultivate opportunities and to develop strong solutions to the diverse issues that are facing rural Nebraskans,” said Ronald Seymour, Nebraska Extension educator.
To learn more about topics being presented by Nebraska Extension at Husker Harvest Days this year, visit extension.unl.edu
